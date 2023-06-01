Third brother charged in connection to NC deputy’s shooting death

The younger brother of the two men accused of killing a Wake County deputy has now been charged in the case, WTVD reports.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told WTVD that Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 19, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He was already in jail in Durham County, investigators said.

Rolando’s older brothers, Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, face murder charges in the shooting death of Deputy Ned Byrd. The deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a call on a dark stretch of Auburn Knightdale Road near Battle Bridge Road on Aug. 11, 2022.

Then last month, Alder Marin-Sotelo is accused of escaping the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmfield, Virginia. Authorities believe he escaped with help from his sister. He was taken into custody in Mexico on May 4, the FBI confirmed.

According to Wake County court documents obtained by WTVD, Rolando helped his brothers after Bryd’s shooting by selling the vehicle they were using the night the deputy was killed.

Rolando Marin-Sotelo was given a $1 million secured bond, WTVD reports.

Marin-Sotelo had been in custody since Aug. 16, 2022, which is when Forsyth County deputies detained him after a traffic stop. Later, U.S. Customs determined he was not a United States resident, and according to WTVD, he was facing deportation proceedings when he was arrested in the Ned Byrd case.

