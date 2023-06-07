Third bundle of cocaine washes up on Ormond Beach in less than a week

A Volusia County deputy holds two pounds of wrapped cocaine that washed up on the beach in Ormond. Cocaine has washed up on Ormond Beach twice between June 1 and 5.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said cocaine bundles dropped from 30,000 feet by drug traffickers are washing up on the beach as recent;ly as Tuesday night.

A little more than six pounds of the white substance have been recovered from Ormond Beach between June 1 and June 6. Authorities said the cocaine washed up on the beach in three different bundles on separate occasions.

Last night a kilo of the cocaine washed up on the beach in Ormond, officials said.

"I went online and saw that there are several washing up on shore from 30,000 feet," a deputy is heard saying in a body camera video.

The first bundle weighing 2 pounds was found by a deputy on June 1 at 10:50 a.m. at 215 South Atlantic Ave. in Ormond Beach. The drug was in a black bag, according to a sheriff's report.

Then on June 5, a man walking on the beach found another bag containing 2 pounds, 13 ounces of cocaine, deputies said.

Deputies found the drug wrapped in plastic material near the intersection of Ocean Shore Boulevard and Sand Dunes Drive, a sheriff's report shows.

The white powdery substance tested positive for cocaine.

The packages were weighed, tagged, and stored at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office evidence facility, investigators said.

