A third Chicago suburb implements new rules to restrict migrant stays

COOK COUNTY - In a move to address concerns related to migrant stays, Elk Grove Village has introduced an ordinance prohibiting hotel and motel owners from providing accommodation to individuals without medical documentation confirming their freedom from contagious diseases in the last 60 days.

The rule does not apply to those who have been residing in the U.S. for at least a year. Additionally, the ordinance restricts warehouse owners from converting buildings into temporary housing.

This initiative follows recent actions by Schaumburg and Rosemont, where a long-term hotel stay tax was enacted to safeguard their convention business.

The Village of Schaumburg board unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday night, introducing a tax on hotel stays lasting 30 days or more. The decision aims to deter migrants from being housed in Schaumburg hotels.

The board called the meeting urgently upon learning of a potential migrant move to the area. Some residents are in support of migrants, while others oppose.

In opposition, Nicole Murray was happy to hear that the village is taking action before any migrants may come.

"I think Schaumburg is doing a good thing by being proactive with this decision," she said.

The village agrees, saying in Tuesday night's agenda that the news is a concern because of the lack of a comprehensive plan for services that migrants may require. The village says it was informed that an unspecified entity was considering several suburban hotels, including three in Schaumburg, to house migrants — and board members responded with a strategy already being used in nearby Rosemont.

Rosemont passed establishing a tax on long-term stays if a migrant housing plan is executed. The ordinance includes a $1,000 per month tax for 30 days or more stays.