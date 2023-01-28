Third child allegedly attacked by his Massachusetts mother dies

Just three days after a Massachusetts mother allegedly killed two of her young children, a third child of hers has died.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, had already been accused of killing her 5-year-old and 3-year-old children in her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Jan. 24, and is expected to face homicide charges for both of their deaths, according to authorities.

On Jan. 27, NBC Boston reported that Clancy's youngest child, an 8-month-old boy, had also died, according to prosecutors.

The child, identified as Callan Clancy, died Friday morning at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors didn’t initially reveal how they believe the baby boy died, or if his mother would face additional charges.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a press conference on Jan. 25 that the baby boy was hospitalized with what prosecutors called "evidence of harm" after police discovered a grisly scene at the family's home the day before, NBC Boston reported.

The boy's 5-year-old and 3-year-old siblings were also transported to a local Boston hospital. Both children were later pronounced dead.

According to NBC Boston, police originally arrived at the home after a receiving a 911 call about a suicide attempt. Cruz said that Lindsay Clancy’s husband called to report that his wife had tried to commit suicide.

Police said at the time that it appeared that Clancy had strangled her children and cut herself before jumping out of a window.

Cruz said that officers found Clancy and her three children unconscious when they arrived.

Clancy's husband was reportedly away from the family's home at the time of the events, and returned home to discover the tragic scene.

According to NBC Boston, Lindsay Clancy remains in police custody in a Boston hospital.

