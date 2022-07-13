Third child dies from injuries sustained in a Wilton Manors hit-and-run that killed 2

Nearly seven months after a tragic hit-and-run in Wilton Manors that killed two children and left several others hurt, a third child has died from her injuries, according to authorities.

Laziyah Stukes, a 10-year-old girl, died Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Sean Charles Greer, a 28-year-old man who was living near the scene of the crash, ultimately confessed to being behind the wheel of a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan when it crashed into six minors on a sidewalk at 2417 NW 9th Ave. in the afternoon of Dec. 27, according to investigators.

Accident scene at 2417 NW 9th Ave. in Wilton Manors, Florida, where two children were killed and four injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday, December 27, 2021. A third child died nearly seven months later.

Greer drove away without rendering aid, deputies say, and was arrested two days later. He remains in jail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 kids and injured 4 in Wilton Manors

The other two victims killed in the hit-and-run were identified by police as Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5. Draya Fleming, 9, and Johnathan Carter, 10, were hurt but survived.

Sean Charles Greer confessed to being behind the wheel of the car that ran into six children in December, police said.

Greer faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license. He also faces an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to BSO.

READ MORE: Suspect in hit-and-run that killed Broward kids has history of driving without a license

At the time of the hit-and-run, Greer was also on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County, BSO added.