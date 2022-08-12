Third city shooting suspect arrested

Aug. 12—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Baltimore man wanted in connection with a Tuesday shooting at a Chase Street residence was arrested Thursday morning following a high-speed chase and crash in Baltimore, Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said Thursday.

Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, was charged with home invasion, felony assault, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and related charges.

Ternent said members of the Maryland State Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service saw Moye in a vehicle in northwest Baltimore about 6 a.m.

"As police approached the vehicle, a female and a child exited the vehicle," Maryland State Police said via news release. "Moye then jumped into the driver's seat and fled the scene."

A short pursuit ended when Moye crashed into a vehicle operated by an off-duty Baltimore City police officer, state police said.

Moye, who was not injured, reportedly fled the crash scene on foot and climbed a fire escape to the roof of a nearby building where he was ultimately arrested.

Ternent said Moye, who also faces charges in Baltimore, was brought back to Allegany County and was being held at the county detention center. He was denied bond by a district court commissioner, according to electronic court records.

Moye was the third suspect arrested in connection with the city shooting, and Ternent said other arrests were expected.

"I am very proud of the work of all the officers, detectives and allied agencies that helped us during this investigation," Ternent said. "It is through this cooperative effort that we again quickly solved another serious case and are sending a message that violence will not be tolerated in our community."

Police haven't revealed a motive for the shooting, which happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday when three people entered the Chase Street residence and became involved in an altercation before one of them fired at the occupants, striking a 33-year-old man.

Scipio Foster Brown, 20, of Baltimore, was arrested in the vicinity of the shooting scene several hours after the incident.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault and remained jailed Thursday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

The investigation by Cumberland Police, the C3I Unit and the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force also led to the arrest Wednesday of Charee Nicole Henderson, 26, at a Cumberland residence.

Henderson was charged with home invasion, felony assault, burglary and conspiracy offenses and was also being held without bond.

Both Brown and Henderson were scheduled for preliminary hearings Sept. 9 in district court.

The victim was treated at UPMC Western Maryland for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A man taken into custody Wednesday after an incident on Lee Street, chase by police and subsequent search was determined not to be connected to the shooting, according to police.