Third Covid-Era Prime Minister to Face Tough Test in Japan

Yoshiaki Nohara
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For the winner of a party leadership vote this week to pick Japan’s third pandemic-era prime minister, a heavy lift awaits on the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Getting the country past the virus will be job No. 1, requiring a rethink of restrictions on bars and restaurants and more stimulus to woo voters before national elections this fall.

Then comes the harder part: boosting innovation and tackling other long-simmering problems that have eroded Japan’s prosperity and made it the slowest growing nation in the Group of Seven.

Middle Class Rescue

There was a time when most Japanese people could reasonably feel they belonged to “a middle class 100 million strong,” as a popular saying went. Those days are long gone.

Although it’s true that Japanese businesses didn’t make massive staff reductions during the pandemic, as happened elsewhere, decades of corporate cost cutting have created a ballooning underclass of temporary employees. Some 40% of Japan’s workforce now has part-time or contract jobs that pay on average a third less than what full-timers make.

The government needs to find ways to get companies to save less and pay people more.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s first leader during the pandemic, spent years browbeating executives to raise wages, to little avail. Persuading businesses to stop hoarding cash will be even harder now that the pandemic has added another fear factor.

Still, without higher salaries the economy is stuck: shoppers won’t have more to spend, growth can’t accelerate and Japan’s inflation pulse probably won’t quicken, either.

Innovation Nation

Another way to boost growth is to innovate, but Japan has lost competitiveness in key areas. It still has more semiconductor factories than any other nation, for example, but few remain on the cutting edge. Meanwhile, Japan is making fewer significant scientific discoveries and, although it’s the third-biggest economy, it’s produced fewer major start-ups than Hong Kong.

To try to fuel productivity, outgoing premier Yoshihide Suga this month opened a new digital agency to revamp the government’s creaky computer systems and wean the country from the paper documents and personal seals still used for most official business. He also launched a $90 billion endowment to fund advanced research and set an ambitious climate goal of making Japan carbon-neutral by mid-century.

Those are good starts, but to raise Japan’s flagging growth potential, Suga’s successor will need to keep the investments coming.

Debt Handcuffs

The government doesn’t have much money left over, though, after it’s done paying for its debt and supporting the growing ranks of Japan’s elderly. Interest payments, health care and social security take up more than half the budget.

A doubling of the sales tax since 2014 has raised revenue, which increased even during the pandemic, but the government still doesn’t project being able to balance the budget anytime this decade. Pandemic borrowing of more than $720 billion so far has only made matters worse.

There’s little risk of a crisis as long as the Bank of Japan keeps buying most of the country’s bonds. Yet, without inflation to lighten the load, government debt totaling more than 250% of gross domestic product handcuffs policy makers.

The leader in public opinion polls to win the premiership, vaccine czar Taro Kono, says he supports more emergency spending to help the recovery, but he’s sounded more cautious about adding to Japan’s debt than his rivals.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Social security reform on both the tax and spending sides will be the biggest challenge ahead. Social security spending has more than tripled since 1990. That’s the hard reality of an aging society. But, unlike policies to address climate-change or digitization there are no dreams here, just hard choices.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

Aging

Nearly one out of three Japanese are over the age of 65, the highest proportion in the world. Last year the country recorded the fewest births since it started keeping track in 1899.

A graying population that’s shrunk by about 2 million people in the last decade or so means a vexing mix of labor shortages, slower growth and rising health care costs.

A Tale of Two Japan Economies Is a Cautionary Lesson for World

To try to boost the birth rate, all four candidates in Wednesday’s ruling party election say they’ll double the government’s spending on children’s welfare. But a basic fact remains: Japan’s long working hours make it hard to raise kids, especially now that most families need two incomes to get by.

Japan was starting to issue more short-term visas to foreign guest workers before the pandemic, but the numbers were relatively small. Meanwhile, immigration remains difficult, even though so many of Japan’s problems lead back to the country’s challenging demographics.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polling Shows Premier Vote Set for Runoff: Japan Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Voting to elect the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is almost certain to go to a second round, with no candidate expected to reach the initial majority needed to avoid a runoff, national broadcaster NHK said.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the F

  • A Global Equity Trader’s Guide for China Evergrande Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis might not be China’s “Lehman moment” but it has sent ripples through stocks tied to the developer and the world’s second-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingCreditors, investors and

  • Race to determine next Japan premier likely to go to run-off - NHK

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The race to determine Japan's next premier will likely go to a run-off as neither of the two main candidates look able to secure an outright majority in the first round of voting three days from now, public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan's vaccine roll-out, has been viewed as the top contender to become the next head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The leader of the party becomes prime minister because of the LDP's majority in parliament's lower house.

  • Ant-Backed Ascend Money Becomes Thailand’s First Fintech Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- Ascend Money, a startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Charoen Pokphand Group, has become Thailand’s first fintech unicorn with a valuation of $1.5 billion following a new funding round. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingU.S.

  • Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

    Andrew Knizner slid across home plate, hopped up and pumped his right arm in jubilation. Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the lowly Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday for their 16th straight victory.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • Texas Gov. Won't Budge On Abortion Exceptions As Chris Wallace Grills Him On 15,000 Rapes

    Gov. Greg Abbott's crackdown bans abortions after six weeks even in cases of rape, and he refuses to commit to changing the law for assault survivors.

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."

  • Donald Trump mocks his Republican foes by sending a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces morphed together

    The email to supporters was sent after former President Trump blasted his presidential predecessor for sponsoring a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • It’s almost too late to honor my father and the ‘Ghost Army’

    At the tender age of 19, my father George Dramis found himself on the bluffs above Omaha Beach in the company of Gen. George Patton, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Gen. Omar Bradley, and Gen. Bernard Montgomery of the British Army, along with assorted brass from all branches of the military. He was a jeep driver and a radio operator, and it was sheer coincidence that he found himself elbow-to-elbow with the commanders of our Allied troops shortly after D-Day.

  • Donald Trump said that he did 'pretty much the opposite' of what Dr. Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic

    In the interview with Real America's Voice, Trump also claimed that there were no issues with vaccine hesitancy during his presidency.

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's "eyes are wide open" when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. Soon after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant - were released by Beijing.

  • India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. “We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged between Afghanistan and India. India has charged that the Taliban is Pakistan's “proxy terrorist” group and expressed concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-India militant groups.

  • Petition for 4th Stimulus of $2,000 Monthly Payments Reaches 2.9 Million Signatures

    A petition for monthly stimulus checks now has nearly 3 million supporters, with pressure mounting on Congress to further economic aid programs as the Delta variant delays full economic liftoff....

  • China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end a bank fraud case against her. Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - were embraced on the tarmac by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they landed in Calgary.

  • The Marines Reluctantly Let a Sikh Officer Wear a Turban. He Says It's Not Enough.

    Almost every morning for five years, 1st Lt. Sukhbir Toor has pulled on the uniform of the U.S. Marine Corps. On Thursday, he also got to put on the turban of a faithful Sikh. It was a first for the Marine Corps, which almost never allows deviations from its hallowed image, and it was a long-awaited chance for the officer to combine two of the things he holds most dear. “I finally don’t have to pick which life I want to commit to, my faith or my country,” Toor, 26, said in an interview. “I can b

  • German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's national election, projected results showed, and claimed a "clear mandate" to lead a government for the first time since 2005 and to end 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on track for 26.0% of the vote, ahead of 24.5% for Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, projections for broadcaster ZDF showed, but both groups believed they could lead the next government. With neither major bloc commanding a majority, and both reluctant to repeat their awkward "grand coalition" of the past four years, the most likely outcome is a three-way alliance led by either the Social Democrats or Merkel's conservatives.