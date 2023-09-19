Third CT man charged in death of Olympian’s mother killed by stray bullet

A third person has been charged in connection with the murder of a Waterbury mother who died when a stray bullet flew through the wall of her home and struck her while she was in her sewing room, police said.

Jasper Greene, 21, was arrested on a warrant on Monday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in connection with the death of Mable Martinez Antongiorgi. Greene was already in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections on unrelated charges when he was charged Monday, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Martinez Antongiorgi was killed in April 2022 when a stray bullet struck the pale green house on Orange Street that she shared with her husband of more than 30 years. The mother or three was sitting at her sewing machine in her sewing room, where she spent much of her time crafting, when the bullet struck her. Her son Juan Luis Mercado Martinez found her dead on the floor.

Police in Waterbury previously charged 35-year-old Levi Brock and 40-year-old Franklin Robinson in connection with the 56-year-old’s murder.

Brock is charged with murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and illegal discharge of a firearm.

In July, a jury found Franklin guilty on multiple charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly concocting a plan that led to the shooting, according to Waterbury police and theConnecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Robinson was jealous of a man who had said hello to his girlfriend, so conspired to kill him. He fought with the man and his friends on the morning of April 9, 2022, and then recruited two people he knew to find them and shoot them, officials said.

That afternoon, Robinson and his two associates found the car that they wanted to target parked on Orange Street near Martinez Antongiorgi’s home.

They fired 22 bullets at the car, all of which missed their intended target. One of the bullets flew through the wall of Martinez Antongiorgi’s home, striking her in the head. She was rushed to Saint Mary’s hospital, where she died the next day.

Martinez Antongiorgi and her husband had moved from Puerto Rico to Waterbury to be safer, her family said. There, they helped care for their 7-month-old grandson. They had raised three children together, Mercado Martinez, his younger brother Herbito Mercado Martinez and their youngest and only daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, an Olympic rifle shooter for Puerto Rico.

Robinson is set to be sentenced on Nov. 1 in Waterbury Superior Court and Brock is scheduled to appear in court next in Waterbury on Nov. 2, records show.

Greene is currently being held in custody of the DOC on a $3.4 million dollar bond, police said.

According to DOC and court records, he has been in custody at the New Haven Correctional Facility since August and has a pending case in which he is charged with stealing a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with an officer and illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine.