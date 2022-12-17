Third day of Clark murder trial remains on crime scene, tests

Dec. 16—CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County murder trial entered its third day of testimony Friday.

Jessey Andrews is on trial in the death of his ex-wife, Jasmine Andrews, who died after a shooting on Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17.

The defendant was charged with murder in the case about six weeks later, and court documents state he initially called authorities to report Jasmine had committed suicide.

Video from when Jeffersonville Police first talked to Andrews was shown in court Friday.

JPD Detective Sgt. Samuel Moss was called to testify by Clark County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Lowe.

Video of Jessey being interviewed by Detective Sgt. Moss and another officer at JPD was shown.

In the video Jessey is emotional and tells police he did not kill Jasmine.

After the video, Lowe asked Moss about his exchange with Jessey.

Moss said Jessey told police he and Jasmine had an argument over their relationship that lead up to the shooting. He noted that he felt Jessey was acting very emotionally during their conversation.

Lowe also asked Moss about gun residue tests and he said based on his knowledge, the results can be inaccurate.

Moss was asked by both the prosecution and defense about why these tests are conducted and testified they are conducted in case an investigation ends up going before a jury.

The exchange between Detective Sgt. Moss and defense attorney David Mosley during cross-examination was lively at times.

Mosley questioned why JPD didn't send the gun used in the shooting to the Indiana State Police lab to be tested for DNA and fingerprints and instead, it was used during Jasmine's autopsy.

"The reason we thought it was important to do...was to figure out if it was possible for her to (shoot herself) at a left-hand angle," Moss said.

In earlier testimony Jasmine's father, James Cochran, testified that she was right-handed. Moss testified Jasmine was a petite person and the gun used in the shooting was unique.

Story continues

"Was that worth giving up the chance to do meaningful DNA testing (and fingerprint testing)?" Mosley asked.

Moss said it was.

Jeffersonville Police Corporal Shawn Leavell was also called by the prosecution on Friday.

He testified that he took some photos of evidence gathered at the scene on Kerry Ann Way. He said he took the photos on Feb. 21, a few days after the shooting.

Some of the photos included the handgun believed to be used in the shooting, and clothing.

The defense asked him if he was just assisting by taking photos and he said he was.

Earlier in the day prosecutors called employees with Indiana State Police testing labs to testify.

Forensic biologist Scott Grammer testified via Zoom and confirmed he did DNA testing on evidence from Jasmine.

ISP forensic firearms examiner Mitzi Templeton testified that she did forensic testing on the gun and bullets in the case, along with a hat Jasmine was wearing at the time of the shooting. Templeton testified that holes consistent to a gunshot entry and exit point were noted on the hat.

Questions about the hat were asked both by the defense in cross-examination and then again by the prosecution.

The trial is being held in Clark Circuit 1 with Judge Susan Orth presiding.

More testimony is expected Monday.

If convicted, Jessey faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

This case is one of several cases police believe to be domestic violence killings in Southern Indiana this year.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start March 13, 2023.

In Sellersburg, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged with murder. His trial date is set for Jan. 17, 2023.