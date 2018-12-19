3rd DCA Chief Judge Leslie Rothenberg Will Join Ferraro Law Firm

Judge Leslie Rothenberg/Photo: J. Albert Diaz







After 13 years on the Third District Court of Appeal, Chief Judge Leslie Rothenberg will join The Ferraro Law Firm as a trial attorney in February.



“I am humbled and honored by the legal community’s interest in my post-judicial plans and for the many interesting opportunities I was offered to put my skills to work. I am excited to announce that I have agreed to join The Ferraro Law Firm team when I retire from the bench at the end of the year," Rothenberg said in a statement.



Rothenberg, who was appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush in 2005, announced her resignation along with Third DCA Judge Richard Suarez on Sept. 26.



Before her appointment to the appellate court, Rothenberg practiced as a litigation partner at the international law firm of Steel Hector & Davis, served as a trial court judge in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and was a state prosecutor and division chief at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.



“Judge Rothenberg is simply a force to be reckoned with,” Jim Ferraro, founding partner of The Ferraro Law Firm, said in a statement. “Her decades of varied experience will greatly benefit our clients."



Established in 1985, the firm often represents plaintiffs in complex tort lawsuits and is best known for a string of multimillion-dollar verdicts in asbestos cases. In February, Ferraro filed a statewide class action on behalf of Medicaid managed care groups to recoup alleged losses from the opioid crisis.





