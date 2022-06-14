Third defendant in Carthage robbery case pleads to other charges

Jun. 14—A third defendant in a Carthage robbery case got his robbery charge dismissed by pleading guilty Monday to separate stolen property charges.

Jason P. Brewer, 37, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of receiving stolen property in a plea deal dismissing his first-degree robbery charge and three other charges he was facing.

In accordance with his plea agreement with the prosecutor's office, Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Brewer seven years on each of the convictions with the terms to be served concurrently at the state's Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review his case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Brewer was one of three defendants charged in June 2019 with a scheme to lure a man to a residence in Carthage under the pretense of prostitution and rob him.

Jaden L. Lamarr, 23, of Carthage, who was convicted of attempted robbery in the case and received a seven-year sentence, acted as the bait in the scheme by offering sex to the victim for $300.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, the man's wallet and cellphone also disappeared while he was in the house, and his vehicle parked outside was ransacked and other items stolen.

Brewer and Kyler B. Dixon, 22, both of Carthage, then burst into the bedroom where the victim was and told him Lamarr was underage and that he needed to leave. The affidavit states that after he started to leave, he realized he had been robbed and kicked in a door of the house and got into an argument with the culprits during which he managed to get his wallet back but not his phone.

The victim told police that a gun was pointed at him during the argument and that Brewer shoved him toward his car. They then made him go with one of them to an ATM where they had him withdraw $160 to pay for the door and send them another $100 via a cellphone application before finally ditching him at a convenience store in Webb City.

Dixon pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Brewer's stolen property convictions pertain to about $4,200 worth of tools and other items taken in a December 2020 burglary at Jackson Tire in Carthage and about $12,000 worth of property stolen in a March 2021 burglary of a storage shed at a residence on North Meridian Avenue in Carthage.

Brewer was found in possession of property taken in both burglaries after the owners of the residence noticed some of their property listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. A police investigation led to the serving of a search warrant at Brewer's residence and recovery of some of the stolen property.

The judge has ordered Brewer to pay restitution of $9,173.56 in the case.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.