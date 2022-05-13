Third defendant convicted of reduced charge in death of East Hartford man

May 13—The final defendant in the July 4, 2017, shooting death of Victor Millan of East Hartford accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of a reduced charge and can expect an eight-year prison sentence.

Luis Picart Jr., 40, who lived in the building at 198 Park St. in Hartford where the fatal confrontation started, but is now listed in court records as having no known address, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to attempted first-degree assault.

SHOOTING PLEA

DEFENDANT: Luis Picart Jr., 40, is listed as having no known address, although he lived at 198 Park St. in Hartford, where the fatal confrontation started, on July 4, 2017, the day of the shooting.

GUILTY PLEA: Attempted first-degree assault.

LIKELY SENTENCE: 20 years, suspended after eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

His plea bargain calls for the eight-year prison term to be followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of up to 12 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, court records show.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27.

Picart was originally charged with murder, but prosecutor John Fahey said during the January 2020 hearing, at which Picart rejected an earlier plea bargain offer, that Picart fired his gun only after Millan had been hit by gunfire from others and was lying on the ground. The prosecutor added that Picart's shot didn't hit Millan.

Also implicated in the fatal shooting are William Coleman, 31, and Pedro Guzman, 30, both of Hartford. Authorities believe both of them fired at Millan during the incident.

Authorities have been unable to determine which gun fired the fatal shot because the bullet passed through Millan's body and wasn't recovered, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Detectives R. Kevin Salkeld and Jeffrey Placzek,

The incident, which was reported to police at 11:47 p.m., was recorded on high-quality surveillance video.

Coleman took his case to a trial in January 2020. The jury acquitted him of murder and murder conspiracy but convicted him of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Guzman had completed jury selection for his murder trial when he accepted a plea bargain last week in which he was convicted of aiding or encouraging the commission of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

The deal calls for Guzman to receive a 15-year prison term, followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of up to 10 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Picart has been in jail, unable to post $1.5 million bond, for more than 4 1/2 years since his arrest in early November 2017.

He will have more time to serve after he is sentenced next month because attempted first-degree assault is a violent crime. As a result, Picart will become eligible for parole only after serving 85% of the prison term, or more than 6 3/4 years.

A close friend of Millan's told police that he, Millan, and several other people were on the front steps of 198 Park St., when someone came up and argued with Millan over the glasses Millan was wearing.

The friend said he and Millan walked around the corner onto Wadsworth Street to talk about the argument and were surrounded by several people, according to the detectives' affidavit.

The friend got in a physical fight with one of the men in the group, identified in a separate affidavit as Coleman, before the shooting started.

The surveillance video shows Millan pointing what appears to be a handgun at Picart, the detectives reported.

But Salkeld wrote in an affidavit in Guzman's case that the video doesn't show Millan firing and does show Guzman firing in Millan's direction. Coleman also fired toward Millan during the incident, the video shows.

Witnesses reported that Picart fired at Millan and his friend as well, which was supported by the surveillance video, according to the detectives.

