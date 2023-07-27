Trump and new defendant charged with attempting to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance tape

The special counsel’s office prosecuting Donald Trump over his handling of highly classified documents at his West Palm Beach home at Mar-a-Lago added new charges against the former president on Thursday, accusing him and a new third defendant of conspiring to destroy evidence.

The superseding indictment adds three new counts against Trump. One charges him with the willful retention of national defense information, and two are for obstructing justice for attempting “to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022,” Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office told McClatchy.

According to the indictment, Trump spoke with a close aide, Walt Nauta, one day after the Justice Department informed his team on June 22, 2022, of a draft grand jury subpoena for the surveillance footage. Nauta flew to Florida two days later, and on June 27, worked with a Mar-a-Lago employee, Carlos De Oliveira, to find and destroy the surveillance tapes, the indictment states.

De Oliveira worked at Mar-a-Lago in various capacities beginning in January 2022. He is charged with obstruction related to an attempt to delete surveillance video as well as for allegedly making false statements to the FBI. He is being summoned to appear in the James L. King Federal Courthouse in Miami at 10:30 am on July 31.

Nauta, too, faces additional charges related to the attempt to delete surveillance video.

In June, Smith charged Trump with mishandling highly classified documents under the Espionage Act by storing them at Mar-a-Lago and refusing to return them to federal authorities. Nauta also was charged with conspiring to obstruct justice.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.