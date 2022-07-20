Third defendant guilty of running skill game parlors in Stark County

A man from Florida, not previously named in federal indictments but linked by prosecutors to ownership of the Redemption and Skilled Shamrock skill game parlors in Plain Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. government.

Larry Dayton submitted his plea in a video hearing overseen by U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland, according to federal court records. It's not clear where Dayton was physically during the hearing.

A three-page bill of information filed by assistant U.S. attorneys July 7 said from 2009 to 2018, Dayton was an owner of Redemption and Skilled Shamrock, two illegal gambling businesses in Plain Township as well as another business in the Massillon area also called Redemption.

The court document and a U.S. Justice Department statement said Dayton sought to conceal his ownership through a "nominee owner" and the drafting of as false purchase agreement.

The statement also says Dayton failed to report more than $2 million in income from the illegal businesses on his federal income tax returns. He also is accused of failing to withhold income taxes on the money paid to employees of the businesses.

Dayton faces up to five years in prison, the statement said. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19 before Judge Nugent.

He has been released on unsecured bond of $20,000. Without court approval, he's restricted to traveling in the Northern District of Florida and in the Northern District of Ohio to meet with attorneys and court hearings.

The statement said Dayton is 46 years old. It did not say where in Florida he lives.

Darin Thompson, an attorney for the federal public defender's office, is representing Dayton.

A message seeking comment from Thompson was left on a voicemail at the federal public defender's office in Cleveland and emailed to him.

An email seeking more information about Dayton's role in the conspiracy was left for a spokesman for the IRS-Criminal Investigation.

Many defendants in the Skilled Shamrock, Redemption case

On July 14, Jason Kachner, of Canton, pleaded guilty to two counts of defrauding the U.S. government. His wife, Rebecca, pleaded guilty to one count of that charge.

The both admitted to failing to report illegal proceeds from the skill game establishments on their income tax returns. After unveiling an initial indictment in May 2021, prosecutors filed a second superseding indictment last month that referred to then-unnamed co-conspirators.

Christos Karasarides, Jr. ,charged last month, and Ronald DiPietro, charged in 2021,. have been indicted on federal felony charges of conspiracy to illegally operate a gambling business, defrauding the United States, and failing to pay owed federal income taxes. DiPietro has also been charged with helping to prepare a false and fraudulent income tax return.

Karasarides also has been indicted on conspiracy to commit money laundering, filing a false income tax return, witness tamping and falsifying records.

Karasarides' nephew Thomas Helmick, charged in 2021, stands accused of operating an illegal gambling business, Redemption, defrauding the U.S. and filing false income tax returns.

All defendants are free on bond. The Kachners are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18.

