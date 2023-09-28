Third defendant linked to Pamela Graddick killing sentenced to probation

A woman who aided the Bronx killer of Pamela Graddick and helped dump the victim’s body in Yonkers more than a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation.

Westchester County Judge George Fufidio agreed to the sentence for Emely Rubio that was worked out between a previous judge, Westchester prosecutors and the defense. But he suggested it was insufficient, calling her actions “pretty reprehensible.”

Rubio, a former girlfriend of killer Wanda Veguilla, arranged for the purchase of the gun that Veguilla used to fatally shoot Graddick on Aug. 12, 2012.

How we got here: Woman pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend, dumping her body in Yonkers

Rubio and John Torres, who had brought the gun to the apartment, then helped Veguilla wrap up Graddick’s body and the three drove it to Yonkers where they dumped it in a small wooded ridge on Rossmore Avenue.The body was discovered three weeks later and Rubio soon lied to detectives in an effort to bolster Veguilla’s alibi that she had been upstate the weekend of the killing.

When cold case detectives developed new evidence in recent years, Rubio changed her account and acknowledged her role. She pleaded guilty in February 2022 to second-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal facilitation but the conspiracy charge was dismissed Thursday as part of the plea agreement.

Veguilla and Torres were also arrested last year. Veguilla pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. Torres pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation and served six months in jail as part of a probationary sentence.

Previously: Wanda Veguilla gets 20 years to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

Graddick’s sister, Tawanna McClellan, spoke at the sentencing, calling Rubio a “disgusting person for being part of something so heinous.”

She recognized that Rubio finally told the truth but questioned how her conscience could let her go a decade without admitting what they had done.

“You helped get rid of my sister’s body; you treated her like she was trash,” McClellan said. “So I think of you as trash.”

McClellan expressed dissatisfaction with the sentences Torres and Rubio received but said the family has finally received justice because all three “got something.”

Fufidio told Rubio he expects that “someday a higher authority will likely make you and Mr. Torres pay for your actions.”

That day could come soon for Torres and no divine intervention would be needed. He was recently accused of violating probation, which could lead Fufidio to re-sentence him to state prison.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Bronx NY killing: Woman who helped dump body in Yonkers gets probation