Third defendant pleads in J's bar fight case

Aug. 5—LIMA — The third of three young Lima residents charged in a fight outside a local pub earlier this year that left a local man seriously injured entered a plea of guilty on Thursday to a charge of felonious assault.

Donovan Denson, 21, faces a possible prison term of up to eight years when he is sentenced Sept. 21 in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Two co-defendants in the case, Nicholas Williams, 22, and Janicqua Bailey, 23, have each pleaded guilty to identical charges in the case. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9 and Bailey will learn her fate Sept. 14.

The charges against the three Lima residents stem from a fight on Jan. 22 at J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road, which left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with serious injuries that resulted in him being LifeFlighted to a Toledo hospital.

Lima police officers were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department who has since left that position. Officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was eventually transferred to a Toledo hospital due to fractured orbital bones and an internal nasal fracture.

A surveillance video shows Fisher-Jones was accosted outside the bar by Bailey and Williams while two other males, later identified as Denson, and Tysheen Polk, 23, began to "kick and stomp on Bradin's body and head as he is on the ground," according to court documents.

Polk has evaded police since that evening.