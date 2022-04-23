Third defendant to stand trial in Lamar child abuse case

Apr. 23—LAMAR, Mo. — A third defendant has been ordered to stand trial trial on felony child abuse charges in connection with the punishment of an 8-year-old girl in Lamar by putting her in a dog cage and pretending to cut out her tongue.

The girl's aunt, Jessica I. Parker, 39, on Tuesday was ordered to be tried on two counts of child abuse and a third count of child endangerment at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Barton County Circuit Court. Associate Judge James Nichols set Parker's initial appearance in a trial division for May 12.

Co-defendants Charles M. Parker, 45, and Toya D. Barber, 36, both of Lamar, were ordered previously to stand trial on the same three counts.

Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case after an investigation of a child abuse hotline call state that the girl was taken to her aunt's place by her stepmother after she got in trouble at home.

She purportedly was put in a "wire dog crate" at the aunt's home for an hour and was told that she would be electrically shocked if she tried to get out. She later was subjected to "a simulated cutting" of her tongue in which Jessica Parker acted as if she sliced off the end of the girl's tongue with a knife and handed something that appeared to be a piece of tongue to a sibling of the girl with instructions to throw it away.

Charles Parker and Barber purportedly were present when all this took place and did nothing to stop it, according to the affidavits.