Third dirt bike rider arrested for caught-on-camera Harlem beatdown of father and son after fender-bender

A third dirt bike rider has been arrested for dragging a man and his son out of their car in Harlem and beating them because the driver had struck a biker, police said Wednesday.

Cops nabbed Antwaun Joyce, 30, in Harlem early Monday for the March 15 caught-on-video beatdown.

The 64-year-old driver found himself surrounded by bikers on W. 127th St. and St. Nicholas Terrace after he collided with a dirt biker who had just blown through a red light.

The bikers mobbed the car, pulling the man and his 36-year-old son out and punching, kicking and robbing them both, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

Kureem Nelson, 35, a dirt bike rider with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested for the beatdown March 31. A second suspect, James McMurren, 29, was arrested on Friday.

Police charged Joyce with robbery and gang assault. A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered him held on $5,000 cash bail during a brief arraignment Tuesday.

A handful of other dirt bike riders are still being sought for the attack.