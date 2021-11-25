Third extension granted in Shane Meehan homicide case

Nov. 24—An order signed today sets a Feb. 2 deadline for the federal government to return an indictment or file an information in the criminal case against Shane Meehan.

It is the third extension of the deadline, granted today by Magistrate Judge Craig McKee at the request of both the defense team and federal prosecutors.

McKee found that a 60-day enlargement of time is appropriate, due in part to the complexity of the case against Meehan in the July 7 shooting death of federal officer Greg Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the city police department.

McKee credited the attorneys with "a good faith representation of the current circumstances of investigating a high-profile pending case."

A Dec. 4 deadline was quickly approaching either to return an indictment or file an information on the allegation of premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the fatal shooting of Ferency.

That deadline had already been extended from Oct. 5.

The request cited the complexity of the case, and said both the defense and government have been working on their respective positions, and any additional extensions of time beyond Feb. 2 are not anticipated.

Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the encounter about 2:15 p.m. July 7 at the FBI's Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Meehan allegedly lured Ferency outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office.

Meehan was able to drive himself in his pickup truck to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and walked into the emergency room, where he requested medical treatment for two gunshot wounds.

Court officers attempted an initial hearing July 9 in Meehan's room at the hospital, but that hearing was not completed due to Meehan's condition.

The hearing was completed Aug. 13 with Meehan appearing in the federal courtroom in Terre Haute.

Meehan remains in federal custody but his location has not been disclosed.

A conviction on a charge of premeditated murder of a federal agent has a potential life sentence in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five-years supervised release.

