Third family member charged with child neglect, animal cruelty

MUNCIE, Ind. — A third member of a Muncie family has been charged with neglect-related counts based on conditions at their eastside home.

Kathy J. Dampier, 63, was charged Tuesday in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, and cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor.

Dampier's children —Tara Michelle Dampier, 40, and James Joshua Dampier, 41 — were arrested at the family's home, in the 100 block of North Hodson Avenue — on Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, the younger Dampiers were charged with the same two counts as their mother.

City police serving a search warrant at the house reported finding animal feces "in almost every room," with urine "caked and dried" on the floors.

Two dogs were removed from the property. One was reported to be "severely underweight."

Tara Dampier was reported to be the mother of two children living in the house, one of whom was present when police arrived.

However, a court document filed this week alleged the children had been in the care of their grandmother.

An initial hearing in Tara Dampier's case is set for Monday. She continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a $12,500 bond.

