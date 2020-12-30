Third and final Georgia audit rejects Trump fraud claims and confirms Biden victory

Stuti Mishra
&lt;p&gt;File image: Georgia&#x002019;s Secretary of State announces the third and final audit finds no fraud or irregularities in elections&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

File image: Georgia’s Secretary of State announces the third and final audit finds no fraud or irregularities in elections

(EPA)

A signature audit in Georgia has yet again ruled out the allegations of fraud or rigging levelled by President Donald Trump, confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the key state for the third time.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a statement saying that the signature review in Cobb County found that the elections were not fraudulent and had a 99.99 per cent accuracy rate when it came to performing correct signature verification procedures. Mr Biden won the county by over 12,000 votes.

“The Secretary of State’s office has always been focused on calling balls and strikes in elections and, in this case, three strikes against the voter fraud claims and they’re out,” said Mr Raffensperger.

“We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally. This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes.”

Speaking to WSBTV2 Atlanta, Mr Raffensperger explained the audit included 15,000 votes and only two mismatched signatures emerged, which came from a wife who signed her name to ballots for both her and her husband.

The signature audit was the third re-verification process after a hand recount, a formality due to the closeness of the result, and then a machine recount that the Trump campaign had requested.

A claim related to a signature match in Cobb County appeared in one of the lawsuits filed by Mr Trump and his team, after which Mr Raffensperger announced the audit.

The Trump campaign has made Georgia one of its prime targets for overturning the election result, stating that widespread rigging in the state cost the Republican a second term. Mr Trump has also publicly and repeatedly criticised the Republican Mr Raffensperger for apparently not investigating his claims.

Mr Biden won Georgia with 2,473,633 votes, almost 12,000 more than Mr Trump received, to claim the first Democrat win in the state for 28 years.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump team in other states have also largely been either rejected and withdrawn, and the Electoral College has met to formally name Mr Biden as president-elect. He will be sworn in as president, whether Mr Trump concedes defeat or not, on 20 January.

Read More

Raphael Warnock said Brexit was driven by ethnocentrism and hate

Trump may cost Republicans Georgia senate seats, GOP pollster says

Georgia recount confirms Biden victory over Trump

Latest Stories

  • Trump rages at Melania’s Mar-a-Lago renovations as he mulls post-White House future, report says

    The president’s plans after leaving the White House aren’t clear, but he may be planning to change the decor

  • Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

    In August 2019, the girlfriend of Anthony Quinn Warner — the man police say blew up his RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, damaging 41 buildings — told authorities that he was making bombs inside the vehicle, The Tennessean reports. While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said Warner was "not on our radar," The Tennessean obtained a report from the Metro Nashville Police Department that says on Aug. 21, 2019, Warner's girlfriend told officers that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," information that was then shared with the FBI.Her attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, had called police, and when officers arrived at the girlfriend's house in Antioch, Tennessee, they found her outside with two unloaded guns that she said belonged to Warner, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean. The police then went to Warner's home, where no one answered the door. Officers spotted his RV, but were unable to see inside of it. The report states they also noticed "several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door."Aaron told The Tennessean "the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," and "at no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken."Throckmorton told The Tennessean on Tuesday that he called law enforcement because his client was afraid Warner was going to hurt her. He believes that "somebody, somewhere, dropped the ball," and with the information they had on Warner, police could have taken additional steps to prevent the bombing.More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • Russia, working with U.S., seizes cocaine, arrests traffickers, says Moscow

    Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had worked with U.S. authorities to seize large quantities of cocaine and break up an international drug smuggling ring. In a rare statement on law enforcement cooperation between Moscow and Washington, the FSB said it had seized 330 kilogrammes (728 lbs) of cocaine -- mostly in the Moscow region -- in a joint operation with the U.S. Justice Department's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) this year.

  • Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors

    An unidentified group of U.S.-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported Monday, in a step that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against the coronavirus. It quoted the chief of the country's Red Crescent Society as saying he expects the vaccine created by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to be imported by Jan. 19 “based on coordination with a group of benefactors in the U.S." Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has infected over 1.2 million people and killed nearly 55,000.

  • Anger as conservative pollster Rasmussen appears to back overturning election result

    It’s the latest appeal from conservatives to nullify November’s legitimate election results

  • Democrats aim for higher relief checks after Trump reversal on stimulus bill

    Democrats are pushing for higher pandemic relief payments after President Trump backed down from his threats to block the coronavirus aid package.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Minneapolis officials outline new police disciplinary plan

    Minneapolis' mayor and police chief on Tuesday announced changes in the city's disciplinary processes for police officers in an effort to make it easier to hold them accountable for bad behavior. Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo, in their latest initiative to change department practices in the wake of George Floyd's death, said the city attorney's office would be more deeply involved in misconduct investigations as soon as they begin, helping to guide them and to analyze evidence. Frey said more than 50 percent of all disciplinary cases are either reduced or overturned, with arbitrators typically citing due process concerns such as faulty investigation.

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • Miami schools paid $9M to 5 students raped by ex-teacher, then tried to keep it quiet

    The Miami-Dade County School Board’s multimillion-dollar settlement with the rape victims of a former P.E. teacher came with an unenforceable gag order that prevented the survivors from disclosing the settlement amount and disparaging the school district to the media.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • Britain to place more parts of country in tier 4 of COVID curbs - The Times

    Ministers were considering imposing the toughest measures on parts of southwest England and Cumbria, where the variant appears to be gaining ground even though cases remain relatively low, said the report. The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/12/28/two-thirds-england-could-tier-4-covid-restrictions-week on Monday that Midlands and the North region in England are expected to be put into Tier 4. Health Minister Matt Hancock will give an update on regional coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

  • Officers connected to Taylor's death could face dismissal

    Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death — the one who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to her apartment and another found to have opened fire. Detective Joshua Jaynes received a pretermination letter, media outlets reported Tuesday. It came after a Professional Standards Unit investigation found he had violated department procedures for preparation of a search warrant and truthfulness, his attorney said.

  • Trump news – live: President files Supreme Court election challenge, and says GOP has ‘death wish’ to defy him

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest