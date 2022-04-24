🌱 Third Fork Creek Sewer Spill + 30 X 30 Pledge + Green Initiative

Happy National Infant Immunization Week Durham!

Here are the top stories today in Durham:

A sewer spill resulted in approximately 1,580 gallons of untreated wastewater flooding into a tributary of Third Fork Creek. According to the City of Durham Department of Water Management, the spill was caused by grease obstructing the flow of the sanitary sewer system. Staff were notified at 1:41pm on Friday and the overflow had been stopped by 3:00pm. Crews were able to dam the creek downstream and pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system. (WRAL) One person was taken to the hospital after a Friday night shooting. The incident was reported just after 9:00pm on Guess Road. Police arrived to find the victim whose injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. No information has been released regarding the suspect or what led to the shooting. (CBS17) Duke University Center for Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Infectious Disease worked with the City of Durham's Parks and Recreation Department to unveil a new handwashing station at Edgemont Park. Community members gathered to celebrate the unveiling, with children drawing pictures to go on the handwashing station in coming weeks. (CBS17) The Durham Police Department is among 140 policing agencies who have taken a pledge to improve representation of women among the ranks. The 30 X 30 pledge is a nationwide effort to recruit police classes to 30% by 2030. Durham has a makeup of 17% of police officers who are women with four top executive posts held by women. (Bull City Today Facebook) In the City Manager's Report, City Manger Wanda Page highlights efforts to help Durham Go Green. Last October, committing the city council unanimously adopted a Carbon Neutrality and Renewable Energy Action Plan, com to carbon neutrality by 2040 and 100% renewable energy by 2050. The report highlights several of the efforts that the City of Durham is partaking in to meet that goal. (DurhamNC)

Today in Durham:

Virtual Bingo at Noon with Durham Parks and Recreation (12:00pm-1:00pm)

African Dance Class at Hayti's Chuck Davis Dance Emporium (6:30pm-8:00pm)

Trivia : Disney/Pixar at Cubby's (7:00pm), 80's Theme at Tobacco Wood (7:00pm)

Durham Game Show at The Durham Hotel (8:00pm-10:00pm)

Adult Game Night at Justin's (8:00pm-1:00am)

From my notebook:

It's National Infant Immunization Week and if you are a parent of an infant or young child who is wondering about COVID vaccine progress, it is likely that they will not be available for the under 5 age group until June.

Early voting begins on April 28 , and if you are looking to get a ballot by mail, you must request the ballot on or before May 10. (DCo Twitter)

Durham ranked #100 of the top 100 most challenging places to live with allergies in the U.S. and Dr. Sherri James is sharing some tips to help. (Spectrum News 1)

Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience: A Color-Filled Exhibition of Lights and Reflections at The Streets at SouthPoint (See schedule)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

— CJ Fullford

