Third former Sweet Angels employee charged; daycare center announces closure

Dec. 18—A Newfane-based child care center has announced it will be ceasing operation after another former employee was accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

Alexis Cleveley, 22, of Newfane, was charged with three counts of child endangerment by New York State Police on Dec. 15 and released on an appearance ticket. Cleveley is the third former daycare worker from Sweet Angels to face charges stemming from an investigation by state police based on complaints lodged this past February by parents of children who attended Sweet Angels.

In a statement obtained by the Union-Sun & Journal on Monday, Sweet Angels cited that "recent developments" led to the decision to permanently close the Newfane location effective Dec. 29.

"This decision was not made lightly but given recent developments, including charges filed against former employees as well as demographic and staffing challenges, the operations at Newfane simply became unfeasible. We appreciated having the privilege to provide daycare and early childhood learning services to children in the Newfane and surrounding community," the statement read.

The statement said Sweet Angels has "made the parents and caregivers of the approximately 25 children who attended daycare at Newfane aware of the decision to close" and that current employees at the Newfane location will be offered jobs at their other four locations.

Cleveley is accused of instances of verbal and physical abuse towards the children, such as "holding them down if they wouldn't take a nap," Public Information Officer Trooper James O'Callaghan said.

As a part of that same investigation, fellow former employees Victoria Stanton, 22, and Karon Anterline, 66, were arrested on child endangerment charges Sept. 11.

A total of eight complaints were submitted to the state Office of Children and Family Services this year. Three of those complaints are still pending investigation.

Sweet Angels was issued a violation by OCFS for the Feb. 10 complaint. A description of the violation stated "Methods of discipline, interaction or toilet training which frighten, demean or humiliate a child are prohibited."

Cleveley and Anterline are both scheduled to appear in Newfane Town Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Earl Wells of e3 Communications, who is the spokesperson for Sweet Angels Daycare, declined to provide further comment beyond the issued statements.