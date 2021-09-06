A third of Gen Z says climate change is a top concern. A new report says the climate crisis is pushing young adults to pursue more sustainability-focused career paths.

A third of Gen Z says climate change is a top concern. A new report says the climate crisis is pushing young adults to pursue more sustainability-focused career paths.
Rebecca Ungarino
·3 min read
Joe Biden climate change
Climate change protesters disrupt then-candidate Joe Biden during a campaign event in New Hampshire in 2019. The Sunrise Movement calls itself a youth movement focused on preventing climate change. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

  • Gen Z is pursuing more climate-focused career paths than older generations, a new report found.

  • They are enrolling in more sustainability-focused college programs, The Guardian reported.

  • Addressing global climate change is a top concern to 37% of Gen Z, per Pew Research Center.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Young adults born in 1997 onward are graduating from college and entering the workforce as the Earth is experiencing some of its hottest years on record.

Studies show members of the cohort known as Generation Z are acutely aware of the disastrous effects of the warming planet, and Gen Z'ers are now pursuing career paths centered on addressing the climate crisis more so than older generations, according to a Monday report from The Guardian.

College officials told the outlet the number of students seeking out environmental-related degrees and careers is rising.

The report noted that the University of Southern California said in June it was launching a program aimed at instructing its 20,000 undergraduate students on "how their majors intersect with sustainability and the environment."

The Guardian noted, too, that New York University's environmental studies program has seen growth in enrollment. Christopher Schlottmann, the program's global curriculum coordinator, told the publication that having some form of environmental specialization can help new graduates land jobs.

One Gen Z'er, 25-year-old Mimi Ausland who founded a company that aims to remove plastic from the ocean, told The Guardian: "I cannot imagine a career that isn't connected to even just being a small part of a solution."

Environmentalism is on the rise across industries

The interest reflects growing, mainstream recognition across industries that the planet is in dire need of sweeping commitments to mitigate climate change.

The Biden administration's regulators have signaled that they will start more closely scrutinizing companies' environmental commitments and disclosures, and global mutual fund assets labeled as sustainable hit a new record of $2.3 trillion in the second quarter, according to Morningstar data.

It is an increasingly in-demand specialization for industries like financial services. Banks including Citi, HSBC, and Barclays have sought out employees with sustainability expertise, Bloomberg News reported this spring.

Pew Research Center found in a report published in May that 76% of Gen Z respondents said addressing the climate crisis is one of their biggest social concerns, while 37% said it is a top concern.

The Guardian report also found that 32% of Gen Z respondents said they have taken at least one major environmental-related action in the last year - like "donating, volunteering, attending a rally, or contacting an elected official" - while 23% of Gen X and 21% of baby boomers reported participating in such actions in the last year.

"Once you learn how damaged the world's ecosystems are, it's not really something you can unsee," Rachel Larrivee, a 23-year-old sustainability consultant based in Boston, told The Guardian. "To me, there's no point in pursuing a career - or life for that matter - in any other area."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greece creates climate crisis ministry after huge wildfires

    Greece’s center-right government has created a new ministry to address the impact of climate change and named former European Union commissioner Christos Stylianides as minister. Stylianides, 63, who served as commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management between 2014 and 2019, was appointed in the wake of wildfires that burned more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 square miles) of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece. Intense heat waves in southern Europe in July and August — described in Greece at the worst in decades — fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey as well and blazes in Italy, France, and Balkan countries.

  • UK to extend Northern Ireland's Brexit grace periods

    Britain plans to further extend post-Brexit grace periods on some goods imports to Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday, in a move designed to give London and Brussels more time for talks about trade with the province. The fate of British-ruled Northern Ireland was the most contentious issue in Britain's negotiations over its exit from the European Union, which was completed on Dec. 31, and it has continued to cause friction. To avoid imposing a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in its province of Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

  • Bolsonaro: New bill will limit tech giants' power to remove content

    The president signs a decree aimed at requiring firms to provide "just cause" before removing posts.

  • 'Neck pain is gone': Don't sleep on this Labor Day deal — Amazon's bestselling gel pillows are 2 for $34!

    Side sleeper? Back sleeper? No sweat — this pillow works in every position. Right now, pick them up for just $17 each!

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 'Human toll was tremendous': Ida's death count rises while 600,000 still lack power

    Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall. Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kph). The latest death toll there rose to at least 13 people on Sunday.

  • Biden approves federal aid for New York, New Jersey after deadly flooding

    President Biden on Sunday approved disaster declarations for New York and New Jersey, directing federal aid to areas hit with deadly flooding last week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region. Why it matters: The move comes ahead of Biden's scheduled visit to the states on Tuesday to survey the destruction. The storm killed more than two dozen people in New Jersey and at least 13 in New York City, AP reports. Several others were killed in neighboring states. Get market news wor

  • Idaho evictions rise as moratorium ends — and they can have a lasting impact on renters

    A resident of Interfaith Sanctuary said his eviction filing last year remains one of his biggest obstacles in finding a new home.

  • As many as 48,000 civilians have been killed by US airstrikes since 9/11: monitor

    The deadliest years were during the invasion of Iraq and the war against ISIS, with 2017 - Donald Trump's first year in office - potentially the worst.

  • How Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge could help Detroit Lions WR corps this fall

    Acquired off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, KhaDarel Hodge could help the Detroit Lions immediately as a four-phase player on special teams

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Britain starts coal plant after gas prices surge

    Britain has fired up two coal units at one of its power plants to help keep up with energy supply demands.

  • Freddie Mercury’s 75th Birthday To Be Celebrated With New Video, Iconic Photo & More

    The late icon's YouTube Channels have teamed with the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the AIDS organization founded in his name, for a day of celebration.

  • Taliban claims victory in holdout Panjshir Valley as resistance fighters propose ceasefire

    The Taliban said Monday it had "conquered" Afghanistan's Panjshir province, Afghanistan's last holdout of resistance against the country's new rule — a claim opposition fighters dispute.Driving the news: There's been heavy fighting in the valley, north of Kabul, between the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and Taliban fighters since U.S. forces left the country last Monday. The NRFA called for a ceasefire Sunday, per AFP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • ‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Greenville families return to scenes of devastation after Dixie fire

    A photographer captures moments as residents return: ‘I’m doing what I can, which is to take pictures and have the story be told’ Riley Cantrell, right, cries while she and her boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks view her mother’s home that burned during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As some families in Greenville, California started to return home this week after the Dixie fire tore through this town of about 800 residents, they were confronted by b

  • Bridge Fire morning update: Sept. 6, 2021

    Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.

  • Water near where California family died tests positive for harmful algae, area closes for 'unknown hazards'

    U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of the trails and recreation area near where a family was found dead through Sept. 26.

  • Two lion cubs unexpectedly born in French zoo

    On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.

  • Fierce Hurricane Larry churning across the Atlantic, could be even stronger than Ida. East Coast could face 'life-threatening' surf.

    While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'

  • How Lake Tahoe was spared devastation from the Caldor fire

    Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.