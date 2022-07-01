A Third of Global GDP Now Generated in Non-Democracies

Tom Orlik (Economist), Scott Johnson (Economist) and Björn van Roye (Economist)
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A more fragmented global economy appears to have arrived, with a third of output now generated in non-democratic countries, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. In different ways and to different degrees, Brexit, the US-China trade war, the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have moved the world away from free-market principles, toward a messier system where narrow nationalism and fractious geopolitics loom large in trade and investment decisions. It’s far from clear where that process will end: A new Cold War between democratic and autocratic states is one possibility. A multipolar world with rival power centers in Washington, Beijing, Brussels and New Delhi is another.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lesia Tsurenko struggled to keep the war in Ukraine out of her mind at Wimbledon

    The Ukraine number five struggled during her last-32 tie due to events taking place in her home country.

  • China not giving material support for Russia's war in Ukraine -U.S. official

    The United States has not seen China evade sanctions or provide military equipment to Russia, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, adding that enforcement measures taken earlier in the week targeted certain Chinese companies, not the government. The Commerce Department added five companies in China to a trade blacklist on Tuesday for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defense industrial base as Moscow carries out its war in Ukraine.

  • Xi hails Hong Kong's autonomy but with a major caveat: Beijing has final say

    In a speech celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly reaffirmed the territory’s autonomy under the promise of “One Country, Two Systems” but with one very strong caveat: Beijing has full jurisdiction and Hong Kong must respect that. Xi’s words run counter to the view of many in the city who supported the now-silenced pro-democracy activists and Western politicians around the world who view Beijing’s increasing direct influence in the city as reneging on the agreement made between the United Kingdom and China that led to the handover on July 1, 1997.

  • Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam’s Turbulent Tenure in 10 Key Moments

    (Bloomberg) -- Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s departure from office Thursday closes what’s arguably been the most difficult chapter in Hong Kong’s history since its return to Chinese rule a quarter century ago.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidStocks Cut Losses by Half as Treasury Yields

  • Fee To Enter Europe Will Become Effective Starting 2023

    This week, the European Union released information about its new visa program, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). The ETIAS program will require international travelers to pay a €7 fee (approx. $7.42) to enter the European Union. To apply to ETIAS, visitors will have the option to do so on mobile or web.

  • WHO: Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks

    The World Health Organization's Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent. Dr. Hans Kluge said in a statement that increased efforts were needed despite the U.N. health agency's decision last week that the escalating outbreak did not yet warrant being declared a global health emergency. “Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease,” Kluge said.

  • Back to the future? Cargo giant Cargill turns to sails to cut carbon

    In a new take on ancient technology, Cargill, one of the world's biggest charterers of ships, is to add state-of-the art sails to a vessel early next year to test whether wind power can cut its carbon emissions, a top company executive said. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions, yet environmental campaigners say efforts by the sector to cut emissions are slow. Leading agri group Cargill will start testing a dry bulk vessel with two wind sails in the first quarter of 2023, Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill's ocean transportation division, told Reuters.

  • Australia part of Asia, minister says on visit to Malaysian birthplace

    Visiting the Malaysian city where she was born, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her story showed that Australia was part of Asia, as new data showed more than half of Australians were born overseas or had an immigrant parent. Wong visited Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah state, where she lived for eight years as a child before migrating to Australia, as part of an official visit to Malaysia. "One in two Australians are either born overseas or have parents who were born overseas so this is a very Australian experience," she told media on her first visit to Malaysia since a Labor government won office last month.

  • With a new carrier and rumors of more bases, a vision of China's global presence is getting clearer

    Beijing is increasingly looking for facilities to support an overseas presence, and the US is worried about how China will use its growing influence.

  • GM vehicle sales tumble 15% as chip crunch, supply snags drag

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co reported a 15% drop in second-quarter auto sales on Friday, as a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hit production and left nearly 100,000 vehicles waiting for more parts. The U.S. auto industry is struggling to keep up with pent-up consumer demand for new cars as it struggles to ramp up production due to the chip shortage, a labor crunch and problems related to supply chain logjams. GM, which lost its crown as the sales leader last year for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, said it sold 582,401 vehicles in the quarter through June versus 688,236 vehicles last year.

  • Iran Nuclear Talks Likely to Resume After Biden’s Gulf Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantEuropean-brokered efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal are likely to resume follow

  • China says New Zealand PM's comments on assertiveness "wrong"

    China's embassy in New Zealand rebuked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for comments she made at the NATO summit about Chinese assertiveness, calling them "misguided" and "wrong". Ardern said on Wednesday in Madrid that China has "in recent times also become more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms." "We have taken note of the relevant comment made by the New Zealand side at the NATO session, which includes some misguided accusations against China," an embassy spokesman said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

  • Scholz Indicates German Government Ready to Support Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the German government is ready to help companies in need, providing a positive backdrop to talks to bail out embattled energy giant Uniper SE. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA“I

  • Oil is likely to hit $200 a barrel under the disastrous G7 plan to cap Russian prices, an SEB analyst says

    The G7's potential plan to cap Russian energy prices "sounds like a recipe for disaster right now," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

  • Russian oil products may be increasingly headed to Saudi Arabia via Egypt

    "Saudi Arabia has indeed been ramping up imports of Russian fuel oils as there are no sanctions preventing this from happening."

  • Inflation means people are spending less, which may be putting a recession on fast track

    Consumers cutting spending faster than expected due to inflation sends alarm bells about the economy. Some now see recession sooner rather than later.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Futures Rack up Nearly $200M in Liquidations on Short Squeeze

    Price volatility arose as signs of looming recessions were renewed among investors, one analyst said.

  • Philippines' Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign minister

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary, the president's press secretary said on Friday. Before the appointment, Manalo served as the Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Prior to that, he was undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

  • Mark Meadows’ associate threatened ex-White House aide before her testimony

    It was the second warning Cassidy Hutchinson had received before her deposition, cautioning her against cooperating with the panel

  • Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Says She Led Cassidy Hutchinson to Liz Cheney: ‘That’s How This Shocking Testimony Came About’ (Video)

    "She shared with me ‘There is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings. How do we do this?'" Farah revealed