A Third of Global GDP Now Generated in Non-Democracies
(Bloomberg) -- A more fragmented global economy appears to have arrived, with a third of output now generated in non-democratic countries, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. In different ways and to different degrees, Brexit, the US-China trade war, the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have moved the world away from free-market principles, toward a messier system where narrow nationalism and fractious geopolitics loom large in trade and investment decisions. It’s far from clear where that process will end: A new Cold War between democratic and autocratic states is one possibility. A multipolar world with rival power centers in Washington, Beijing, Brussels and New Delhi is another.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden Says
Stock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets Wrap
Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas Plant
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Did Razzlekhan and Dutch Pull Off History’s Biggest Crypto Heist?
How Generations of Black Americans Lost Their Land to Tax Liens
Gangs Are Fake-Killing People in India for Insurance Payouts
You Can Give People What They Want. Or You Can Give Them Web3
The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.