Third gun found at Rock Hill schools this week, deputies say

A gun has been found on the campus of a Rock Hill school for the third time this week, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were performing a safety and security check at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday when the school resource officer was tipped off to a gun in a student’s car.

When confronted about the gun, deputies said the student ran from them and has not been apprehended as of Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said they know who the student is and are investigating.

There was no known threat to students or the school, deputies said.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old student at Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill allegedly pointed a gun at another student after a fight in the bathroom, police said. The gun fell from the students pants and was later found stuffed in a toilet paper dispenser.

That teen has since been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and pointing and presenting a firearm, law enforcement said.

A day earlier, school resource officers found a stolen handgun in the backpack of a 16-year-old student at South Pointe High School, police said. The teen is facing gun charges and his mother is being charged with obstruction of justice for not immediately turning over the boy’s backpack.

Before the most recent gun was found on Wednesday, a Rock Hill Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 they are encouraging the community to help prevent these situations.

“We’re not in this alone, this is not just the schools responsibility,” said Lindsey Machak, the district’s communications director. “It is the neighbor who may see something on their block, it is the teacher who might hear something in the classroom and it’s the parent.”

