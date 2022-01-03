Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears widen
Journalists from Hong Kong media outlet CitizenNews decried plummeting press freedoms as they closed on Monday, saying they no longer felt safe to publish after colleagues at a rival publication were arrested for "sedition". One of the most popular online news outlets in Hong Kong with more than 800,000 followers across its social media platforms, CitizenNews is the third media outlet to shutter as Beijing overseas a sweeping crackdown on dissent.