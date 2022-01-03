Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears widen

The Daily Beast

Alex Wong/Getty ImagesCNN just got Bart Simpsoned.A Twitter troll, armed with a small collection of fake accounts with ridiculously stupid names, managed to get CNN to fill its screen’s ticker on New Year’s Eve with tweets from “Ben Dover,” “Mike Oxlong” and “Dixie Normus.”Meanwhile, what may be two other trolls got airtime for messages from “Anita Blackman” and “Deeko Giganto.”CNN aired the tweets as scrolling text at the bottom of the screen during its live countdown to the end of 2021, which