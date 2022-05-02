A Third Hospitality Model That Big Brands Have Essentially Ignored

Sean O'Neill
·4 min read

Hotel owners have long faced two choices: run independently or become franchisees. But a third path is emerging for owners of smaller, urban properties, thanks to startups such as Numa.

  • On April 27, Numa received a vote of confidence in its plan to build a third hospitality model.

  • LaSalle, a real estate investment manager that’s a subsidiary of major hotel investing player JLL, launched a $525 million (€500 million) pan-European strategy of aggregating branded travel lodging.

  • Numa will run the properties as travel lodging.

Numa, based in Berlin, belongs to a wave of similar startups.

The model typically has a few parts.

  • The brand essentially “borrows” properties owned by investors, developers, and hotel operators.

  • It runs the units as either licensed hotels or licensed short-stay apartments. Most guests travel for leisure on short stays or for remote work on visits of up to a few months.

  • The companies automate many processes to drastically cut the labor costs to save money and hopefully create more profit.

Numa won LaSalle’s support for several reasons.

  • It has contracted more than 2,700 units. Roughly a third are in operation today. The deal with LaSalle will add to that 2,700.

  • Numa claimed its occupancy averaged 85 percent in the past year, despite the omicron wave. No building has been unprofitable in the past 18 months.

  • It claimed an average revenue per available room (a common hotel performance metric) of $98 (€86). That compares favorably to German averages in the limited-service end of the market.

  • Most of its units are in Germany. Germans are notoriously cheap about travel lodging, as third-party data shows. So when the startup expands in France, Spain, and other markets, it should have more pricing power to generate higher margins.

numa stays numa wood vienna source numa
numa stays numa wood vienna source numa

LaSalle’s backing of Numa is significant because it could represent a big push by institutional capital to enter European hospitality.

  • Startups like Numa target a segment that the Accors and Marriotts have broadly neglected: small, urban properties with fewer than 100 guestrooms.

  • In Europe, a majority of hotels are less than 100 guestrooms.

  • Numa represents a potential operating partner that can make these properties adequately profitable for institutional investors.

  • Property owners can lease to Numa or sell to the LaSalle-Numa combination.

  • Numa has no reception desks. Guests check in virtually, uploading photos of their identification documents. The data, such as name and date of birth, are extracted by software and checked for authenticity. Guests unlock their room doors digitally.

  • The startup handles special requests, such as late check-in, remotely.

  • About 60 percent of its technology stack, such as its pricing algorithm, was developed by its 40-member technical team, the company said.

Why would consumers stay at a Numa property instead of a traditional branded hotel on the franchise model?

  • At Numa, the average guest age is 35.

  • “That’s 14 years younger than the average age of guests at hotels in Europe,” said Numa founder and CEO Christian Gaiser. “It’s a group that first traveled on Airbnb because it was cheap. Now they have more disposable income, but they still want a similar guest experience.”

  • Numa wants customers to recognize its brand as consistently offering certain amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and minibars with a handful of free items.

  • It typically gives each building a name. The name is kind of a sub-brand, highlighting Instagrammable decor or features.

  • Its sub-branded buildings include Sketch, a hotel in Berlin’s hip Friedrichshain district near popular techno venues. The hotel has custom graffiti and preserved industrial decor. “If this building could talk, it could tell so many amazing stories,” Gaiser said, quoting an investor.

  • Its latest building in Vienna is named Wood because workers built it from spruce timber in a city where most buildings are stone or concrete.

Numa has raised $60 million in venture capital to date. But hotel companies traditionally haven’t raised venture capital, where investors usually expect high multiples of return on their investment. Can Numa truly be a fast-growth company?

  • Gaiser said that venture capitalists focus on capital efficiency and that Numa delivers on that score. It’s well above-average at quickly turning a property with small margins into one producing high ones, he said. It keeps the cost of launching new locations down. The startup’s resilience during the pandemic, when it maintained neutral-to-positive cash flow while other hotels were losing money, suggests it has managed downside risk well.

  • Other sectors, such as grocery, have famously had low margins, too, yet venture-backed firms have successfully built profitable scale-ups like Germany-based Hello Fresh.

  • “Why shouldn’t this happen in the hotel space, too?” Gaiser said.

LaSalle, an investment manager that’s a subsidiary of JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle), a publicly held real estate financial and professional services company, is making a half-billion-euro bet on Numa. Many hoteliers will watch how this bet plays out.

I always read feedback, and I rely on readers for story ideas. Feel free to email me.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MGM Resorts offers to buy Sweden's LeoVegas for $607 million

    MGM floated a recommended public tender offer for 61 crowns ($6.20) in cash per share, which represents a 44.2% premium to LeoVegas' last closing price of 42.32 crowns. MGM has been looking to capitalise on the sports-betting arena through its joint venture BetMGM, which forecast earlier this year more than $1.3 billion in revenue for 2022, as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand for online gaming. "We have achieved remarkable success with BetMGM in the U.S., and with the acquisition of LeoVegas in Europe we will expand our online gaming presence globally," MGM Resorts Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.

  • Crude Oil Bulls Betting on Russian Oil Ban, Bears on China Demand Drop

    China’s COVID lockdowns are raising fears that crude oil demand will fall, but an embargo of Russian oil will make global supplies even tighter.

  • Marketmind: Peak hawkishness

    Nevertheless, there are no signs that the Federal Reserve will take the edge off its tightening plans. A 50 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday looks a done deal with the key issue being how hawkish will Powell be in the Q&A session. That said, it doesn't seem there is much room to surprise on the hawkish side, analysts say, given that a total of 250 basis points is priced in by money markets by late 2023.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Big Tech Can’t Easily Fix the Stock Market’s Woes This Time

    There wasn’t much to celebrate in Big Tech earnings, but there was plenty to learn about the state of the world and the economy.

  • This apartment-sized floating home has two bedrooms and its own rooftop garden - take a look

    At nearly 800 square feet, the houseboat is larger than many apartments in London and costs around $223,000.

  • 31 Shocking Secrets And Stories From People Who've Worked At Luxury Hotels

    "The largest checkout bill I’ve ever seen was roughly $2 million."View Entire Post ›

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsJapanese institutional managers -

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd is set to announce a landmark order for Airbus SE A350-1000 jets capable of nonstop flights from Sydney to London as part of a wider deal with the European planemaker, industry sources told Reuters. The multibillion-dollar order, to be unveiled in a Sydney airport hangar on Monday, brings the Australian carrier a step closer to launching record-breaking direct flights of nearly 20 hours on the lucrative "Kangaroo route" by mid-2025. Qantas has touted plans for the world's longest commercial flights for more than five years, but delayed its "Project Sunrise" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • I went to the Caribbean for the first time on the world's largest cruise ship and wish I had more time in these 2 ports

    Insider's reporter took a cruise to the western Caribbean and thought the best port stops were in Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Investors brace for Russia to default, despite payment

    Prices for Russian credit default swaps — insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default — plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Megayachts and oligarchs: ‘We’re scared of getting close to wrong money’

    As the West goes after the assets of Russian oligarchs, the ripples are being felt across the industry.