Third humpback whale spotted off Cornish coast

A whale photographed by a wildlife surveyor off Cornwall's coast has been confirmed as a different animal to two seen offshore recently.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust's project Seaquest Southwest said the animal was seen in St Ives Bay on Thursday.

Tash Murch's photos of the whale were sent to experts who confirmed it was another whale.

The trust is appealing for people to get in touch with any other whale sightings from Cornwall.

'Undergone a resurgence'

The photographer took "some clear and detailed photos to show markings on the whale's back and dorsal fin on both sides and sent them to the south west England humpback whale photo identification catalogue", said Seaquest Southwest.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust said humpback whales could reach up to 59ft (18m) in length and have a lifespan of between 50 and 75 years.

The trust said the species had "undergone a resurgence in the last five years and are being increasingly sighted around the coast, particularly through the winter where individuals are staying for extended periods".

The trust said: "We are still working to learn a lot more about them, why this change is occurring, and to gather more data on habitat use to help better protect and conserve them."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.