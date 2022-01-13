Third indictment for attempted murder suspect

Jan. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A man in custody since March 2020, after police said he tried to kill a man by hitting him with a pickup truck, has been indicted again.

Lyle E. Ruggles, 39, of Wilmington, Ohio, received a third indictment Wednesday on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Ruggles has been in custody on an attempted murder charge since March 29, 2020, after Ashland Police said he ran a stolen Jeep through a fence and into a man, nearly striking a woman holding an infant.

Since that time, he's been in the Boyd County Detention Center — outside of a stay between September 2020 and January 2021 at Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for evaluation — and has racked up charges behind bars.

He's already been convicted in one case — in July 2021, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, after court records show he assaulted two deputy jailers in August 2020. For that case, Judge George Davis sentenced him to serve four years in prison.

In the latest indictment, Ruggles is accused of assaulting an inmate on Dec. 17, 2021. A citation filed in district court by a Boyd County Detention Center lieutenant states the incident began as an argument that escalated to an assault.

The victim didn't fight back, according to court records.

"The brutality and duration of the assault perpetrated on the victim by the defendant (Ruggles) demonstrated extreme indifference to the value of human life and created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to the victim," the lieutenant wrote, echoing the language of the statute.

Ruggles is due for trial on his attempted murder on March 21, with a pretrial scheduled for Feb. 4.

No date has been set in the latest case.

