A third indictment for Trump

Former President Donald Trump was indicted again. Henrietta Lacks' family settled a lawsuit over the use of her cells, which became a crucial tool in modern medical research. And a zoo in China says its bears aren't humans in costume, but the internet isn't so sure.

But first: A Maryland woman conceived via sperm donation set out to learn about half-siblings she may have had. She soon found a whole bunch of them – 65 to be exact!

Trump indicted for allegedly trying to steal the 2020 election

In what are possibly the most serious criminal charges the former president faces, a federal grand jury indicted Donald Trump for a third time Tuesday, this time accusing him of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump’s role in his campaign's effort to recruit fake electors to flip the results of states President Joe Biden won; his strategy to have Vice President Mike Pence recognize the alternate electors; and for encouraging supporters to "fight like hell" during a speech before the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Here's what we know.

A detail photo of the indictment of former President Donald Trump on four charges in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in relation to interference in 2020 election. Trump was charged with Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights.

Henrietta Lacks' family settles lawsuit over use of her cells

Decades after Henrietta Lacks' cells were taken without consent and used in research, attorneys representing her family on Tuesday – which would have been Lacks' 103rd birthday – announced a settlement of their lawsuit against Thermo Fisher over the use of the cells. The lawsuit demanded the family be paid for the company's use of Lacks' cells, which were biopsied when she visited Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951 for treatment of cervical cancer. Known as HeLa cells, the cells from Lacks' body were key in advancing research in a wide range of medical fields, including vaccine development, cancer treatments and AIDS research. Here's a closer look at the lawsuit.

Henrietta Lacks' story: Her cells became fundamental to medicine – but they were taken without consent.

What everyone's talking about

USWNT survives to move on in World Cup

The U.S. women are still alive at the World Cup. Needing a win or tie to avoid being eliminated in the group stage for the first time ever, the four-time World Cup champions squeaked through with a scoreless draw against Portugal on Tuesday. It was a far closer game than it should have been, but the tie was enough for the USWNT to finish second in Group E and go through. That’s the good news. The bad news is the U.S. has looked lackluster through three matches and will likely face old nemesis Sweden in the round of 16. Why they could be in trouble if they don't turn things around.

USWNT midfielder Lindsey Horan talks to official Rebecca Welch during a match against Portugal on Tuesday.

Kremlin compares Moscow drone strikes to 9/11

The Kremlin is comparing Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow's financial district that have caused minor damage and no deaths with the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, like Lower Manhattan, the Moscow City district is a civilian site hosting offices and residential buildings "that have nothing to do with the military." Some of the buildings targeted by the drones did include defensive ministry offices, however. Earlier Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said a skyscraper was damaged by a drone attack for the second time in 48 hours. Ukrainian officials have not directly addressed the incidents, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after Sunday's attack that it was "absolutely fair" to bring the war to Russian territory. Follow our live coverage.

Real bears or humans in costume?

No, she's not a dog. Or a black bear. She's definitely not a person dressed in a costume. At least her caretakers say so. She's Angela, a Malayan sun bear at the Hangzhou Zoo in China and she's clapping back after photos and video of her standing on her hind legs – and looking suspiciously human – have the internet questioning her identity. In a statement written from the perspective of Angela, zoo officials from the zoo responded to the rumors Sunday, denying she and her fellow zoo bear companions are human imposters. It appears Angela was offended. But people on the internet weren't entirely convinced. Here's a look at the hairy dispute. 🐻

Two sun bears interact in their enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo in China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday..

A break from the news

