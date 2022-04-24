Third judge second tier to history of court system

Apr. 24—Madison and Clark Counties courts have undergone several changes throughout their history.

According to Circuit Court Judge Cole Adams Maier, the court system is now on the fourth iteration of the Kentucky Constitution which has been in effect since 1891.

However, she said the biggest thing to happen in the history of the Kentucky Court System occurred in 1976 when the Judicial Article was adopted. The article established what is referred to as the "Unified Court System."

This system is what still governs the people and the courts today, and establishes the structure of the Kentucky Supreme Court (the highest court in the state), the Kentucky Court of Appeals, the Circuit Court — split with general jurisdiction and family court — and District Court.

Before the Judicial Article's publication, the County Judge Executive governed with actual judicial powers. Police courts were held in the basement of the police department. Lawyers served as police judges, and non-lawyers could also serve as judges.

"It was not anything like what we associate with the court system we know today. It was different in every county as well," Maier added.

At that time, there were traditional criminal courts, with the Kentucky Court of Appeals as the highest court in Kentucky. The Judicial Article was ratified in November 1975 and took effect in 1976. It changed the entire court system; giving the courts two levels of court that were recognized, at that time, by the constitution in 1976, two levels of trial court, district court, and general jurisdiction.

Specifically, there were two district judges and one circuit judge when the Judicial Article arose. Circuit Court was used when a civil case of $5,000 or more was involved and criminal cases were those that involved crime with a year or more penalty, or felony charges.

The second general jurisdiction seat was added in 1980. It was initially held by Judge Charles T. Walters (former Commonwealth Attorney) until he was defeated by Judge William "Bill" T. Jennings, who held the seat for about 27 years.

Story continues

Along with that, Madison County was the home of the pilot court record project. Under the leadership of Judge James Chenault, the 25th Circuit adopted video recordings as the official record of the court in 1982. Now, a video record is the rule of law in the commonwealth and the envy of other state courts and nations, according to Maier.

"This fundamentally changed courts in Kentucky and inspired changes in courts around the globe," the judge stated.

The next big change came in 1991 when the court started the Family Court Pilot Project in Jefferson County. However, Madison County did not implement its family court project until 1999, under the guidance of Judge Jean Chenault Logue.

"There were no rules, guidelines, no courtroom, no staff, not even a mailbox," Maier said. "(Logue) built it all from nothing at her kitchen table, and borrowed space for a mailbox."

In 2002, the project was ratified to be implemented statewide. With House Bill 214, family courts will continue to grow in areas where they may not thrive as well as others.

"The reason we are getting seven family court judges is because family court is not in every county in the state yet," Maier explained. "That is an ongoing goal to get family court to everyone which also kind of reinforces how lucky we are to have two divisions of that here for so long."

She added, "We should have equitable access to justice. It shouldn't take you a year to get a divorce in Madison County, and two and a half years to get a divorce in Knox County because the family court judge is so busy that he can't come up for air. So the goal here is to at least fix some of those inequities in the short term, the people that really can't stand to wait any longer and we are one of those groups."

The indoctrination of the family court system prompted a major overhaul in the state and local court systems; causing those in seats to redistrict, as well as redistribute their caseload.

"You had circuits and districts sharing this pool of work and when you pulled them out and you let family court take everything that fell in the bucket they were sharing — the workloads for everybody were redistributed," Maier said.

The slogan for family court was marketed as, "One Family, One Judge, One Court."

Before the family court jurisdiction, divorces could be handled amongst different judges, different case workers, and even attorneys. This was especially the case when they dealt with any type of criminal charges.

"You could conceivably have a situation where, for example, you had a child with unknown paternity that got abused. They would be in front of three to four different judges," Chief Circuit Judge Brandy Oliver Brown said.

This could lead to conflicting decisions, different judges, different social workers and staff.

"Each judge could do their job perfectly and still have three or four outcomes and this family has an entirely inconsistent set of instructions and goals," said Maier.

Maier explained the constitutional amendment for the family court — had to be done as such because it created new jurisdiction reports.

"It is what some people would call a 'trial court level' although they do have trials there, but not like what we think of them because they don't have juries, but it is trial court level and is in fact on the circuit court," she said. "They are the same level of judges, we have different material that we do, and different things we work on, but they are, we are the same colleges and training, and it is the same level of court in Kentucky."

Now, the only difference is the outlier that the circuit court still keeps the criminal cases — child abuse, sexual abuse, etc. However, in terms of paternity, divorce, and strict family matters — they are all heard by one judge.

"The way their filing works is that if a family or a child comes into the system and they have already had a divorce five years ago, but now they have something different, that goes to the same judge," said Brown. "All the things that are related to that family all go to the same place so that you have someone that has a knowledge base built with these people and knows the family and the history."

Both judges agreed these two historic changes were a "revolutionary overhaul" to the modern court system, which will be expanded with the new addition of a third general circuit court judgeship.