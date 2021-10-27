A third KC man has been charged in the fatal shooting of woman selling a PlayStation

A third Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who had made arrangements to sell a PlayStation 4 gaming console, Jackson County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Latrell Muldrew-Golston, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Randie Smith, a 27-year-old Kansas City woman. Two others, Keron Black and Raynell Muldrew-Golston, were charged earlier this month in her death.

Smith was shot Aug. 23 during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of the BP gas station at Independence Avenue and Paseo Blvd. Prosecutors said she had gone to the gas station to sell a PlayStation she was selling on Facebook Marketplace.

She was found in a crashed vehicle not far from the station, suffering from gunshot wounds to her right wrist and right upper chest. Crime scene investigators recovered two spent 9mm shell casings from the parking lot.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 for Latrell Muldrew-Golston. Court records did not list an attorney for him.