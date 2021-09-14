Third LIRR overtime cheat pleads guilty to ripping off NY taxpayers

Prosecutors got a guilty plea Tuesday from the third of four Long Island Rail Road workers charged in a conspiracy to defraud the MTA of buckets of money by filing overtime for shifts they never worked.

Joseph Balestra pleaded guilty in Manhattan Federal Court to conspiracy to commit federal program fraud.

He was charged in February with billing 3,000 hours of overtime for shifts he never worked in 2018. That year he was paid $348,000, making him the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s twelfth highest paid employee.

LIRR workers Thomas Caputo and John Nugent, who were indicted alongside Balestra, have also pleaded guilty in the case.

Frank Pizzonia, the fourth LIRR worker charged in the scam, has opted to go to trial. Pizzonia, identified in court filings as the son of a Gambino family hit man, has said he should be absolved of his overtime fraud because ”everyone was doing it.”

Pizzonia’s trial is scheduled for March 2.