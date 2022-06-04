Third man arrested in connection to April murder of Fort Worth man

A third man has been arrested and charged in the April 23 death of Carlos Fabian Cardenas, 33, of Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County Jail Records.

Caleb Ryab Humphrey, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder, according to jail records.

Police previously arrested Charles Elliot Kidd, 21, charged him with capital murder, and William Elwin Desmond, 20, charged with capital murder by terroristic threat and tampering with evidence, according to police records.

The Hutchins Police Department was the first to report the shooting before it was handed off to Fort Worth police, according to a police report. Fort Worth police officers responded to the scene around 6:50 a.m. and found a Cardenas’ body near the shore of a lake.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website, Cardenas was shot in the head.

Humphrey is being held on $150,000 bond and Desmond on $165,000, with bond for the capital murder and tampering with evidence charges combined.

Court records show Kidd is not in custody and has a warrant out for his arrest. He was arrested initially on April 26, according to the police report.