Third man arrested for fatal road rage shooting of Dallas community leader

[Source]

Before you read:

A third man connected to the fatal shooting of Dallas business owner Jin Shin in Fort Worth, Texas, last year was arrested on New Year’s Day.

Quamon Deshun White, 30, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on Jan. 1 on a murder charge for killing Shin, 43, who has been described as a “pillar” of Dallas’ Asian community.

White, of Limerick Drive, Fort Worth, is currently held on a $100,000 bond.

More from NextShark: Seoul’s first K-pop concert venue, set for 2025, will have a max capacity of 28,000 people

This recent development came months after the arrests of Markynn Dmorous West on Sept. 7, 2022, and Kameron Taylor on Dec. 9, 2022.

The incident occurred on South University Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022, when Shin, who was driving a Jeep at the time, was involved in a minor car collision with a sedan.

Another sedan, a 2021 Chrysler 300, pulled up behind Shin’s Jeep following the collision. Two men, one of whom was later identified as West, came out of the car to confront Shin.

More from NextShark: Seattle Chinatown community 'left in the dark' about homeless shelter expansion

Two cars, an Infinity and a silver 2014 Ford Fusion, later showed up. Eight people in total eventually surrounded Shin.

One of the men reportedly punched him in the back of his head, causing him to walk away from the group. While another man pursued him, another member of the group went to grab the keys from Shin’s Jeep.

Shin managed to retrieve something from his car through the passenger’s door, which was later identified as a gun that he kept pointed down throughout the encounter. West took out his own gun from the trunk of the Chrysler 300 and opened fire as Shin walked back to his car, causing him to retreat and be pursued by West.

More from NextShark: Vandalism of California mosque triggers call for hate crime probe

West then raised his gun again and fired multiple shots at Shin. Shin reportedly ran east away from the group.

Story continues

Police later found Shin's body at a median away from the scene and out of the surveillance camera's view. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office noted that Shin died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled as a homicide.

Shin’s murder caused outrage among friends, family and members of the Fort Worth community.

More from NextShark: Figure skater Alysa Liu, father targeted by Chinese spies over Tiananmen Square involvement, says report

Some community members described Shin as a man who would go out of his way to help others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, which was set up by David Van and two others, described Shin as a “fantastic human being.”

“He made an impact on many people with his genuine sincerity. His kind nature often extended beyond family and friends. He frequently held fundraisers at Family [his family business] and would donate the proceeds to many causes.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $100,394 as of this writing.

Related stories: