Third man arrested in shooting death of Greenville teen

May 14—Garland police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the May 7 shooting death of 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia of Greenville and 17-year-old Melvin Salas of Garland.

Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive late the night of May 7. Salas died later from his wounds, according to police. Two other shooting victims, an adult male and female, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide investigators discovered there was a party at a residence on Magnolia Drive, and a disturbance occurred near a parked car on the street. An argument escalated to an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jesus Saldana of Garland and 22-year-old Christopher Torres of Arlington at the scene. Both face charges of murder and were being held in the Garland Detention Center on $1 million bond, according to police. A third man, 22-year-old Omar Sebastian Caballero, was taken into custody without incident earlier this week after a police SWAT team executed an arrest warrant in the 2300 block of Brook Street. Police believe Caballero fled the shooting scene before officers arrived. Caballero is charged with murder and was being held at the Garland Detention Center earlier this week without bond, according to police.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.