Third man charged with burglary in relation to hobby shop burglary

Jul. 18—MANKATO — A man who was originally accused of receiving stolen property from the Atlantis Hobby shop now faces a burglary charge related to the April break-in.

Stoney Ramell Johnson, 35, was charged with felony third-degree burglary Friday in Blue Earth County District Court, according to an amended criminal complaint. He still faces the felony receiving stolen property charge.

Johnson is the third person charged with burglary in connection to the break-in, which reportedly resulted in about $33,000 in merchandise being taken.

Anthony James Welsch, 33, and Tewan Terrell Latham, 42, were charged earlier in July.

A criminal complaint states the downtown business provided police with video surveillance footage showing three suspects entering the store on the night of the burglary. An investigation led police to Welsch, who reportedly said the three were involved in the incident.

Johnson reportedly denied he had anything to do with the burglary, according to a criminal complaint. Lathan reportedly told police his fingerprints shouldn't be on any of the stolen items.

Welsch and Johnson were also accused of breaking into an apartment in May, resulting in separate felony burglary charges.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola