Third man charged in connection with vehicle theft at skate park

May 28—A Cohutta man has been charged with armed robbery with a gun, aggravated assault, battery and felony theft of an automobile in connection with an incident at a Dalton skate park in February, the third man to be charged.

Lestat Omar Santiago-Del Valle, 23, was booked into the Whitfield County jail Monday after being picked up by a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy on a warrant from the Dalton Police Department, according to an official with the jail. He was still in jail Thursday afternoon.

According to a Dalton Police Department incident report, a man said he was "jumped" on Feb. 1 at the skate park located off of Avenue C, and his vehicle, a black Chrysler Pacifica, was stolen. He said after one man "called him over," another man "cocked a handgun and stuck it in his back and told him to give them everything in his pockets."

The man attempted to "fight back," he said, but was "taken to the ground" and beaten.

The man said a man from the skate park "came running over and the male with the gun then pointed it at him and told him to stay back," according to the report. He said the men who jumped him then left in the Chrysler Pacifica. The man said he did not know them.

According to the incident report, the officer at the scene said a person had video of the altercation, which began when the man was on the ground and showed "one male get out of the black Chrysler with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. He then pointed at a male who had ran up and then pointed it at another male who was ducking down behind a vehicle. The males then scattered into ... three different vehicles and left the scene."

Cesar Resendiz Jr., 19, and Luis Silva, 19, both of Dalton, were arrested in February by the Dalton Police Department in connection with the incident, both on charges of armed robbery with a gun, aggravated assault, battery and felony theft of an automobile. Both are out of jail.