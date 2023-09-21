Tyceria Alexander

A third man has been charged in a deadly shooting near a Gastonia nightclub that killed a 20-year-old man as he was walking to a job interview.

Anthony Dashonn Guin, 20, of Gastonia was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Tyceria Larell Alexander, also of Gastonia, who was shot shortly before 4:30 p.m. on March 21 on 12th Avenue in Gastonia.

Two other men, Jontariyon Jackson, 18, of Kings Mountain, and Marqwon Tiger Nixon, 21, were charged earlier this year with first-degree murder in Alexander's death.

All three men are being held in the Gaston County jail without bond.

Gastonia Police Department Detective Mike Watts said in an interview that the young men knew one another, but police are still investigating why Alexander was shot.

Alexander’s father, Charles Durham, said in an earlier interview that Alexander was walking to a job interview at Wendy's when he was shot.

“I don’t wish this pain on nobody,” he said. “I lost family before but losing a kid, it’s like somebody taking your heart out.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Third man charged in fatal shooting in Gastonia