Third man charged after May murder of Lawrence man

Jul. 13—LAWRENCE — Police have made another arrest in connection with the May murder of a man in Lawrence.

Jjeremy Mena was arrested Monday night on a gun charge. He has been indicted by the Essex County grand jury as an accessory before the fact and after the fact in the May 14 murder of Edward Javier, 25, according to a spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Mena faces arraignment Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

Javier's bullet-torn body was found on the morning of May 14 in a backyard at 461 Haverhill St.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with Javier's killing.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz, 17, of Lawrence, was charged with the murder and held without bail at his Lawrence District Court arraignment. His bail was also revoked in two pending criminal cases out of Lawrence and Worcester juvenile courts.

Corniel-Delacruz also faces indictment on the murder charge by the Essex County grand jury.

A young man who police say drove the getaway car after the murder was also arrested.

Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, of Lawrence, was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder. His bail was set at $150,000 at his arraignment.

The motive for the killing is unclear. The police report in the case has been impounded, per the order of a judge.

The homicide remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.

