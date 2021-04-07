Third man charged with murder in death of Frederick teen

Apr. 7—A third man accused of killing a 19-year-old Frederick resident has been arrested in Philadelphia, seven months after the shooting.

Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 26, of the 14000 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiring to commit first-degree assault and using a firearm in a violent crime, online court records show. He was arrested Tuesday in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood in the western part of Philadelphia, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement.

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Flythe's arrest after the death of Jaemari Alvin Anderson, who was shot in the Waterside community Sept. 6, 2020, and later died at the hospital, according to police.

Investigation among multiple law enforcement agencies led to locating Flythe, the sheriff's office said, without going into detail. The arrest was coordinated among two U.S. Marshals Service task forces, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Flythe faces no charges in Pennsylvania, but is being held on a Frederick warrant, police said. When he is brought to Frederick County depends on Pennsylvania's laws and the extradition process. Flythe could waive his extradition hearing or ask for a hearing in Pennsylvania before returning to Frederick County, per authorities.

Two other men have been arrested in connection to Anderson's death. The sheriff's office first arrested Frederick resident Jordan Burris Hooks, 28, on Sept. 11. Deputies arrested Clarksburg resident Brian Braheem Henry, 27, on Dec. 15. They each face multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Both are being held without bail.

Police allege Hooks and Anderson were close friends hanging out with others at Hooks' residence on Waterview Court on Sept. 6. Cell phone footage showed Hooks pointing a handgun at the camera, according to a previous sheriff's office statement. Flythe allegedly brought a semi-automatic handgun to Hooks' home prior to the shooting.

A conflict allegedly occurred within the group — which included Flythe, Henry and Hooks — that led to the staging of a fight between Hooks and Anderson near a walking path in the Waterside development. Hooks allegedly pulled a gun from the couch and put it in his waistband when Anderson wasn't looking. Neighbors and witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot and saw people fleeing the area. Anderson suffered a gunshot wound at close range, police said. Charging documents don't specify who fired the gun.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Office at 1-877-926-8332 or the Frederick County Sheriff's Office lead investigator, Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 and reference case number No. 20-080153.

