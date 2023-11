A third man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Motherwell.

A 22-year-old man was found dead in the Alexander Path area of Motherwell on Sunday, 20 August.

The 40-year-old man who has been charged is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Also appearing will be two other men, aged 26 and 57, who have also been charged in connection with the death.