Third man facing attempted murder charges from Williston shooting and burglary

Feb. 28—A third man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dec. 25 shooting and break-in incident in Williston.

Antonio Jamari Isaac, 20, of Blackville, was arrested in connection to a shooting and burglary that took place in Williston. He was charged Feb. 27 with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary, according to jail records.

Two other suspects, Kadarrien Stephen-Marquon Hutto, 20, and Cameron Curtis Walker, 21, were arrested in January.

Both men were arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

A witness told police that around 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 25, a white Toyota Tacoma was parked across the roadway in the 1300 block of Weeks Road, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The witness said three Black males exited the Tacoma and went toward storage containers on the property, the report said.

A male victim told police the suspects attempted to take a four wheeler, located inside the shed, that had been a point of tension in the family for an extended period of time, according to the report.

The witness said an alarm sounded and the three men left, the report said.

The witness stated that the suspects began to observe his family before firing shots at them, the report said.

Isaac and Hutto are listed as inmates in the Aiken County detention center with no bond. Walker has been released on bond.