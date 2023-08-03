Third man facing charges in 2021 killing of Mount Vernon woman

The fatal shooting of a woman in Mount Vernon two years ago has led to two guilty pleas and the indictment of a third suspect accused of setting up the shooting and providing the guns.

Early on Sept. 25, 2021, in a Main Street apartment in New Rochelle, Anthony Brogno allegedly gave Laquan “Quannie” Jones a .380 semi automatic and Tyquan “Ty Rolla” Carcamo a 9mm pistol and directed them to Mount Vernon to shoot Aaliyah Waiters, according to court documents. And he told them he would keep the intended target on the phone once they got there.

A short time later, Waiters was near 237 South Third Avenue, on a Snapchat call with Brogno according to the documents, when the two men pulled up to the intersection of Third Avenue and Fourth Street, got out and began shooting, firing at least 18 shots between them. Waiters was hit in the head and died soon after at the hospital.

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office announced the following month that Jones and Carcamo had been indicted on charges including second-degree murder.

Jones has since pleaded guilty to murder and is awaiting sentencing. Carcamo pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter this year and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

But the involvement of Brogno has not been announced publicly by law enforcement authorities.

According to court documents, he was the subject of a search warrant issued a month after the shooting based on evidence showing him with Jones and Carcamo shortly before the shooting.

When a car he was in was pulled over by New Rochelle police on Oct. 27, 2021, two parts of a Glock handgun and a loaded magazine were found inside and Brogno acknowledged that the items belonged to him and not his girlfriend, who was driving. He pleaded guilty to the weapon charge last year and was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

Five months ago, Brogno, 20, was indicted in connection with Waiters’ killing, charged with second-degree murder, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, facing up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Court documents disclose that there were threatening communications between Brogno and Waiters over several hours that night and that Jones and Carcamo returned to the New Rochelle apartment building after the shooting and gave the guns back to Brogno, who eventually got rid of them.

Brogno’s lawyer, Russell Smith, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 3rd man facing charges in killing of Aaliyah Waiters in Mount Vernon