Third man facing murder charges in connection with October 2022 shooting in South Side

A third suspect is now facing murder charges in connection with a fatal 2022 shooting during an apparent home invasion robbery in Columbus' South Side.

Tyreese Lee Fields, 20, of the Walnut Creek area on the Northeast Side, has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of 25-year-old Daeshawn Simington, of the Southeast Side.

Simington was killed in early October 2022 at an apartment complex on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue on the South Side.

Fields is currently incarcerated in the Franklin County jail.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Fields on Sept. 13, a day after court records show he was charged with driving without a license in a traffic stop on Sullivant Avenue East near Larcomb Avenue.

Columbus police announced charges last October against two South Side men in connection with the shooting. Earnest Hall, 25, is charged with murder, while 22-year-old William Smith Jr. is charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Both men are also currently incarcerated in the Franklin County jail.

Police were called around 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2022 to the Skyview Townhomes apartment complex on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found Simington and another 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Simington was rushed to an area hospital, but died the next day from his injuries.

According to court records, Smith and Hall are accused of forcing their way into an apartment with Simington. Shots were fired during the robbery and Simington was struck.

A woman inside the apartment was held at gunpoint inside the apartment and threatened, according to court records. Multiple items, including a firearm and safe, were stolen from the apartment, police said.

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@taijuannichole

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Third suspect charged in October 2022 fatal shooting in South Side