Third man guilty of robbery at Mark Cavendish's Essex home

A third man has been found guilty of robbing elite cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of watches worth £700,000 in a knifepoint raid at their home.

A balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.

Two men have already been jailed for their role in the robbery.

Jo Jobson, 27, has been found guilty of two counts of robbery by a jury and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

He handed himself in at a police station in June, 18 months after officers first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said the gang threatened the couple and "meted out violence to Mark Cavendish" during the raid, which happened at around 02:30 BST while the couple's children were at home.

He read a statement from Mrs Cavendish in which she said an intruder told her husband "Do you want me to stab you up in front of your kid?'.

The man then swore, demanding to be shown the safe.

Mr Cavendish, originally from the Isle of Man, is the all-time joint record holder for Tour de France stage wins, and he hopes to pass the 34 also won by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in next year's event.

His best Olympic placing was winning silver in the omnium in the velodrome at Rio 2016 and he was the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner in 2011.

