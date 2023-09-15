Third man jailed in Fayetteville homicide off Morganton Road

A third man was arrested this week in a fatal shooting last month in a parking lot off Morganton Road, court records show.

Montez Damarcus Lofton, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and conspiracy in the shooting death of Ernest Bullock, 24, and the injury of another man. Jordan Alexander Bernal, 22, and Justin Shumpert, 28 were both arrested last week on the same charges.

According to the probable cause affidavits for Shumpert and Bernal, Bullock and his passenger were leaving a Morganton Road parking lot in Bullock's Mercedes when a Kia SUV pulled up next to them around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

At least one surveillance camera captured a brief exchange between the occupants of the two vehicles before gunshots were fired, the affidavits said. The camera also captured footage of the shooting, with gunfire coming from inside the SUV and from an individual sitting in the window frame of the passenger seat and firing over the SUV into Bullock's vehicle, the records said.

After the shooting, Bullock and his passenger ran to a nearby field on Bonanza Drive where Bullock succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Additionally, the affidavit stated, surveillance footage captured images of Bernal, Shumpert and Lofton getting into the SUV shortly before the shooting. Several other cameras then captured images of the SUV as it traveled to the parking lot on Morganton Road where it encountered Bullock's Mercedes, the affidavit said.

Fayetteville Police Department personnel stand in a field near where a man was found with fatal gunshot wounds on Bonanza Drive on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Detectives allege in the affidavits that prior to the shooting, Lofton — identified in the records as "Spazz" — had been threatening Bullock. When officers went to a Juniper Drive address where they suspected Lofton would be, they spotted the SUV allegedly used in the shooting, the affidavits said.

During the service of a search warrant on the house Aug. 31, according to court records, Lofton was found inside and arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon after officers found an alleged stolen weapon in a bedroom he'd been in. Shumpert was also arrested that day on drug charges for items allegedly found inside the SUV.

Lofton was released from jail on the weapons charge Sept. 1., according to the jail. He was arrested on the murder charge Thursday.

Lofton is being held in Cumberland County jail without bail, according to jail records.

