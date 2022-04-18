Third man receives prison sentence in 2018 Palm Beach Gardens-area fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH — A 20-year-old man has become the third person to be sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in the August 2018 fatal shooting of a Palm Beach Gardens-area man.

Lazaro Michael Valdes of suburban West Palm Beach was 16 years old the day Albert Ventura IV died in the front yard of his home off Northlake Boulevard. Now 20, Valdes pleaded guilty April 6 to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted robbery during a hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Investigators also accused the three men in the attempted murder of Ventura's father, Albert Ventura III, that night outside the house. Albert Ventura III took a bullet to one of his legs.

During Valdes' plea hearing, Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer imposed concurrent sentences of 25 years for the second-degree murder charge, 15 years for the attempted murder charge and five years for the attempted robbery charge.

One of Valdes' co-defendants, Zachary Rooney, was sentenced to 20 years in February after he pleaded to the same charges. The other, Eric Javon Hall, received a 40-year prison sentence in October. The three men initially faced first-degree murder charges after a grand jury indicted them in July 2019.

Hall told investigators that he acted as the "bag man" and Rooney was the getaway driver as they and three others attempted to rob Ventura, who was 22, outside the family's home on Aug, 5, 2018.

Hall and Rooney said one of three other males — identified in arrest reports as assailants 1, 2 and 3 — who were with them proposed that they target a drug dealer. Ventura's brother told investigators that Ventura had sold marijuana from the home, on the 8500 block of Uranus Terrace.

Valdes was later identified as one of three unnamed assailants.

Ventura's father told investigators he heard a suspicious knock at the door that night, but received no response when he asked the people at the door to identify themselves.

When he opened the door and stepped outside, multiple people wearing masks confronted him, some of them carrying guns, according to court records. An argument ensued and the younger Ventura stepped outside to meet with them, investigators said.

The elder Ventura told investigators the masked attackers then began firing indiscriminately, shooting him in a leg and striking his son multiple times. Investigators said the younger Ventura was hit by 13 bullets, nine from one gun and four from another.

"I caught my son falling to the ground as he was dying," the elder Ventura told The Palm Beach Post in 2018.

Suskauer credited Valdes with the 1,018 days — nearly three years — he had spent at the county jail awaiting trial.

Ventura's death was one of 101 homicides in Palm Beach County during 2018, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

