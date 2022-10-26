Third man sentenced in child sexual assault

Oct. 26—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A former Richland Township man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison on Tuesday for the sexual assault of a child.

Daniel Rayford Shaulis, 51, was sentenced to 75 to 150 years in a state correctional institution. He entered a guilty plea before Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on May 26 to a count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

Shaulis received three consecutive sentences of 25 to 50 years in prison due to a mandatory minimum that the state pursued after his plea.

Shaulis previously committed similar offenses in 2003, while he was in the military, which allowed the commonwealth to seek the mandatory minimum.

He attempted to withdraw his plea multiple times over the past several months as there had been no agreement on his sentence on the table.

The request had been denied by Krumenacker as the commonwealth was not required to give notice before the plea hearing.

Both Shaulis and his attorney, David Beyer, said that he was remorseful for his actions.

While Shaulis was speaking, he began to talk about the co-defendants, his sons, and evidence against him.

"You were the orchestrator, and that's offensive, and I don't know what to say about it," Krumenacker said, acknowledging that Shaulis was trying to discount some of the evidence in the case.

When issuing his sentence, the judge told Shaulis that he believed Shaulis was a threat to the community at large.

In November, Richland Township police charged Michael Thomas Shaulis, 32; Daniel Rayford Natta Sr., 34; and their father, Daniel Shaulis, with multiple sex-related counts in connection with the alleged assault of a juvenile.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Richland Township police were dispatched on Oct. 16, 2021, in reference to the alleged assault. A witness allegedly reported to police Det. Kevin Gaudlip that the child had been raped by Daniel Shaulis.

Police said the witness provided the detective with a photograph of a handwritten note that showed that the author wanted sex with the juvenile, who was seen in a video with Natta, or the video would be released, according to the affidavit.

The child allegedly disclosed in a forensic interview that Daniel Shaulis had videotaped himself assaulting her and that Natta and Michael Shaulis were assaulting the child as well. A second forensic interview with the child disclosed that Michael Shaulis had written the note, officials said.

The child reported being assaulted from first grade to August 2021, according to the complaint.

Michael Shaulis entered a guilty plea to charges including five counts of rape of a child before Krumenacker in March and was sentenced on June 6 to 22 to 45 years in a state correctional institution and three years of probation.

Natta entered a plea on May 26 to charges including five counts of rape of a child and five counts of endangering the welfare of children before Krumenacker, and was sentenced to 32 1/2 to 60 years in a state correctional institute.

All three men will be subjected to Megan's Law and be required to register for life with state police.